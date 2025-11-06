UK boosts climate ties with Asia

MINISTER for the Indo-Pacific, Seema Malhotra, has launched a series of UK-funded climate change programmes in Malaysia and pledged to deepen coop­eration on artificial intelligence during her first official visit to southeast Asia.

The four-day tour, from October 6-9, was Malhotra’s first overseas engagement since taking up the role in September. The minister travelled to Malaysia, Bru­nei and Singapore.

During a visit to Sunway University in Kuala Lumpur

While in Malaysia, Malhotra an­nounced new climate adaptation initia­tives backed by the Foreign, Common­wealth and Development Office (FCDO) through its Climate Action for a Resilient Asia programme.

The projects – developed in partnership with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and Monash University Malaysia – aim to help local communities prepare for the worsening effects of extreme weather, support sustainable growth, and strengthen environmental resilience.

While in Kuala Lumpur, Malhotra said the programmes reflected the UK’s “mod­ern approach to development,” which fo­cuses on sharing expertise and helping countries access international finance such as World Bank and climate invest­ment funds.

She said, “The UK is committed to working with our partners to confront the climate emergency with innovation and shared purpose. Malaysia’s leadership on sustainability makes it an ideal partner in driving solutions that work for people and the planet.” Malaysia is among the southeast Asian nations most affected by the impacts of global warming. Rising temperatures and more frequent flooding have threatened coastal communities and disrupted livelihoods.

Both the UK and Malaysia are expected to play active roles at next week’s COP30 climate summit in Brazil, where joint ini­tiatives such as the one Malhotra an­nounced will form part of wider efforts to promote resilience and green innovation across the region.

Alongside climate cooperation, Mal­hotra also led discussions on the safe and inclusive use of artificial intelligence.

The minister delivered a keynote ad­dress at the ASEAN AI Innovation Sum­mit in Kuala Lumpur, attended by ex­perts, regulators and business leaders from across southeast Asia and the UK. The summit explored opportunities for collaboration in AI research, public ser­vice applications and ethical frameworks.

“The pace of technological change brings both immense opportunity and shared responsibility,” Malhotra said.

“By building partnerships grounded in trust, we can use AI to improve public services, boost productivity and ensure that innovation benefits everyone.”

The Malaysia leg of her visit also in­cluded a stop at Sunway University, where she celebrated its long-standing academ­ic partnership with Lancaster University.

In Brunei, the minister met minister for foreign affairs II, Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, to discuss cooperation on growth, biodiversity and regional security.

She also visited British Forces Brunei, the UK’s only permanent military base in the Indo-Pacific.

The final stop on the tour was Singa­pore, where Malhotra met minister for foreign affairs and trade, Gan Siow Huang, and attended events marking 60 years of UK-Singapore diplomatic relations.

Singapore is home to more than 6,500 British business entities, and trade be­tween the two countries rose by 5.5 per cent last year to £23 billion, making it one of the UK’s most important economic partners in Asia.

Malhotra also visited HMS Spey, one of two Royal Navy offshore patrol vessels permanently based in the Indo-Pacific.

Since the deployment of the Carrier Strike Group in 2025, the UK has taken part in military exercises with Australia, Malaysia and Singapore as part of its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pa­cific. In Singapore, the minister joined a women-in-business reception organised by the British Chamber of Commerce, celebrating innovation and entrepre­neurship across the Commonwealth. “In the UK, we recognise that to succeed, you have to respect and include all voices,” Malhotra said. “That includes in govern­ment – which is why it was great to see two High Commissioners of Indian herit­age representing the UK during my trip.”

Those diplomats – Nikesh Mehta OBE, high commissioner to Singapore, and Ajay Sharma, high commissioner to Malaysia – have both played key roles in advancing the UK’s engagement in the region.

Mehta oversaw this year’s milestone celebrations marking 60 years of UK–Sin­gapore ties, while Sharma has implement­ed the UK–Malaysia Strategic Partnership signed in January 2025 by prime ministers Sir Keir Starmer and Anwar Ibrahim.

Sharma said he was proud to be devel­oping a “forward-looking, dynamic part­nership” based on “deep connections and mutual respect.” Mehta described his posting as “a privilege,” adding: “The In­do-Pacific isn’t just a policy priority. This region represents the future, and I’m honoured to help build that future from here in Singapore.”

Reflecting on her tour, Malhotra said: “This visit demonstrates our commit­ment to strengthening ties with one of the world’s most dynamic regions – opening doors for British businesses, creating jobs at home and delivering growth through our Plan for Change. The Indo-Pacific’s success is our success. Together, we can tackle global challenges and seize oppor­tunities of the future.

“Our mission is simple: unlock the In­do-Pacific’s potential for the UK and our partners, and show how those relation­ships are shaping a better future for all.”