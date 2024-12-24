Tulip Siddiq questioned over fraud allegations

TULIP SIDDIQ, the economic secretary to the Treasury, has been questioned by the Cabinet Office's propriety and ethics team (PET) regarding allegations of involvement in a £3.9 billion embezzlement linked to a nuclear energy project in Bangladesh.

Siddiq is accused of helping her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, the recently ousted former prime minister of Bangladesh, secure a deal with Russia for the Rooppur power plant in 2013, reported The Times.

Allegations suggest large sums of money were embezzled from the £10 bn project. Siddiq, who posed for a photograph with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Hasina during the signing ceremony, has denied any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, Siddiq met with a PET official to address the claims. The Times sources stated her explanation was accepted at face value, and no civil service investigation is underway. The Cabinet Office reiterated that Siddiq denied any involvement.

Siddiq’s supporters described the allegations as politically motivated, asserting they are part of a “political hit job.” She reportedly reiterated this view during her discussion with the PET official. Siddiq explained her 2013 visit to Moscow was to meet Hasina, as travel to Russia was easier than to Bangladesh at the time.

The Daily Mail reported fresh concerns over a £794 million arms deal signed during the same meeting, involving Russian military equipment. A Labour Party spokesperson dismissed the allegations, stating they predate Siddiq’s tenure as an MP.

Bangladesh’s anti-corruption commission is reportedly gathering evidence on Siddiq and may contact her soon. If contacted, her response could determine whether formal charges are filed.

Keir Starmer expressed confidence in Siddiq, with a spokesperson affirming compliance with ministerial declaration processes.

No 10 Downing Street acknowledged the seriousness of the matter but noted the PET meeting was not mandated by the prime minister.

Siddiq has previously described her aunt Hasina, now accused of crimes against humanity, as a “great role model.”