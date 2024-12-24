Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tulip Siddiq questioned over fraud allegations

Siddiq’s supporters described the allegations as politically motivated, asserting they are part of a “political hit job.”

Tulip Siddiq

Siddiq is accused of helping her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, secure a deal with Russia for the Rooppur power plant in 2013. (Photo credit: tulipsiddiq.com)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraDec 24, 2024
Vivek Mishra
See Full Bio

TULIP SIDDIQ, the economic secretary to the Treasury, has been questioned by the Cabinet Office's propriety and ethics team (PET) regarding allegations of involvement in a £3.9 billion embezzlement linked to a nuclear energy project in Bangladesh.

Siddiq is accused of helping her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, the recently ousted former prime minister of Bangladesh, secure a deal with Russia for the Rooppur power plant in 2013, reported The Times.

Allegations suggest large sums of money were embezzled from the £10 bn project. Siddiq, who posed for a photograph with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Hasina during the signing ceremony, has denied any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, Siddiq met with a PET official to address the claims. The Times sources stated her explanation was accepted at face value, and no civil service investigation is underway. The Cabinet Office reiterated that Siddiq denied any involvement.

Siddiq’s supporters described the allegations as politically motivated, asserting they are part of a “political hit job.” She reportedly reiterated this view during her discussion with the PET official. Siddiq explained her 2013 visit to Moscow was to meet Hasina, as travel to Russia was easier than to Bangladesh at the time.

The Daily Mail reported fresh concerns over a £794 million arms deal signed during the same meeting, involving Russian military equipment. A Labour Party spokesperson dismissed the allegations, stating they predate Siddiq’s tenure as an MP.

Bangladesh’s anti-corruption commission is reportedly gathering evidence on Siddiq and may contact her soon. If contacted, her response could determine whether formal charges are filed.

Keir Starmer expressed confidence in Siddiq, with a spokesperson affirming compliance with ministerial declaration processes.

No 10 Downing Street acknowledged the seriousness of the matter but noted the PET meeting was not mandated by the prime minister.

Siddiq has previously described her aunt Hasina, now accused of crimes against humanity, as a “great role model.”

bangladeshkeir starmerrooppur power plantsheikh hasinatulip siddiqvladimir putin

Related News

Sheikh-Hasina-Getty
Featured

Bangladesh probes Sheikh Hasina, family over £3.97 bn graft allegations

Rohit-Gambhir-Getty
Cricket

Rohit Sharma considers playing second spinner in Melbourne

Spider-Man-4-a-Deadpool-&-Wolverine-style-team-up?

'Spider-Man 4' a Deadpool & Wolverine-style team-up?

More For You

Bird-flu-Getty

A regional avian influenza prevention zone has also been enforced across eastern England, including areas in Lincolnshire and Suffolk. (Representational image: Getty Images)

Several bird flu cases reported across England, prompting restrictions

PREVENTATIVE measures have been enforced at bird farms along England’s eastern coast following the detection of multiple bird flu cases.

The outbreak has prompted new restrictions starting Monday, aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dan-Jarvis

Jarvis, in a letter to the Sikh Federation dated 10 December, reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to protecting its citizens. (Photo: X/@DanJarvisMBE)

Minister warns against harassment of British Sikhs by foreign powers

SECURITY minister Dan Jarvis has said that the UK will not tolerate attempts by foreign powers to harass or intimidate its citizens.

His statement follows reports from British Sikhs alleging harassment by or on behalf of the Indian government, according to The Guardian.

Keep ReadingShow less
up-police

The militants were killed in a gunfight in Pilibhit district, located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: X/@Uppolice)

Indian police kill three Sikh separatist militants

INDIAN police announced on Monday that they had killed three Sikh militants associated with the struggle for a separate homeland known as "Khalistan." The movement has a history of deadly violence in the 1980s and 1990s.

The push for Khalistan was at the centre of international tensions last year after allegations linked Indian intelligence operatives to the killing of a prominent Sikh leader in Canada and an attempted assassination in the United States. New Delhi dismissed these claims.

Keep ReadingShow less
Historic Dandi march garland up for bidding

Nanduben Kanuga presents the tinsel garland to Mahatma Gandhi in 1930

Historic Dandi march garland up for bidding

A TINSEL garland worn by Mahatma Gandhi during the Dandi March of 1930 remains open for bids after failing to meet its £20,000-£30,000 guide price at a UK auction.

The garland, with folded paper wrappers inscribed in Gujarati, is believed to have been presented as the Salt March passed near the Ahmedabad home of Gandhi’s personal physician, Dr Balvantrai N Kanuga. It was offered by his wife, Nanduben Kanuga.

Keep ReadingShow less
Crocodile Burt

Captured in the 1980s, Burt starred in Crocodile Dundee alongside Paul Hogan, helping to showcase Australia’s wildlife to the world. (Photo credit: Paramount)

Iconic crocodile Burt, star of Crocodile Dundee, dies

THE CROCODILE Burt, who gained fame for his role in the 1986 hit film Crocodile Dundee, has died peacefully, according to Crocosaurus Cove, where he had been living since 2008.

Burt was estimated to be over 90 years old, far exceeding the average life expectancy of a saltwater crocodile, which is around 70 years.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications