Donald Trump says he could travel to India next year

Modi & Trump
Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.
Reuters
By Eastern EyeNov 07, 2025
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Thursday said he could visit India next year, adding that talks with New Delhi are “going good”.

Responding at the Oval Office to a question on how his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the trade talks with India are progressing, Trump said, “It’s great, going good. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) stopped... largely he stopped buying oil from Russia.”

Trump said, “He's a friend of mine, and we speak... He wants me to go there. We'll figure that out. I'll go. I had a great trip there with Prime Minister Modi, he’s a great man. And I'll be going.”

He repeated that he could travel to India next year and that talks with New Delhi are “going good". “It’s great, going good. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) stopped... largely he stopped buying oil from Russia,” Trump said, adding, “He's a friend of mine, and we speak... He wants me to go there. We'll figure that out. I'll go. I had a great trip there with Prime Minister Modi, he’s a great man. And I'll be going.”

Speaking about tariffs, Trump said, “Of the eight wars I ended, I would say five or six were ended because of tariffs. I'll give you an example. If you take a look at India and Pakistan, they started to fight, they are two nuclear nations... They were shooting each other. Eight planes were shot down. It was seven. Now it is eight, because the one that was sort of shot down is now abandoned. Eight planes were shot down.”

“And I said, 'Listen, if you guys are going to fight, I'm gonna put tariffs on you.’ And they both went, you know, they were not happy about that. And within 24 hours, I settled the war. If I didn't have tariffs, I wouldn't have been able to settle that war,” Trump said.

The President also called tariffs a "great national defence".

(With inputs from agencies)

Nankana Sahib

Sikh devotees gather around a bus carrying the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, during a religious procession on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Nankana Sahib, in the Punjab province of Pakistan, on November 5, 2025.

Getty Images

Warm reception for Indian devotees at Guru Nanak’s birthplace in Pakistan

THE PAKISTANI city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak, welcomed thousands of pilgrims on Wednesday with banners, prayers and hymns as devotees gathered to mark his 556th birth anniversary.

Many of the visitors came from India in what is the first major cross-border pilgrimage since deadly clashes in May led to the closure of the land border between the two countries.

Keep ReadingShow less
