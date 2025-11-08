Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor

Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur-turned-politician, ran in the Republican presidential primary last year but later endorsed Trump after suspending his campaign. He has since become a close confidant of the President.

vivek-ramaswamy

Ramaswamy, 40, thanked Trump for the endorsement. “Thank you, President Trump! Let's make Ohio greater than ever,” he said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 08, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has endorsed Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor, saying he will be a “great” governor for the state.

Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur-turned-politician, ran in the Republican presidential primary last year but later endorsed Trump after suspending his campaign. He has since become a close confidant of the President.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said, “Vivek Ramaswamy will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” He added, “I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is Young, Strong, and Smart!” Calling him a “very good person”, Trump said Ramaswamy “truly loves” the US.

Trump said that as Governor, Ramaswamy would “fight tirelessly to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., champion American energy DOMINANCE, keep our now very secure border, SECURE, stop migrant crime, strengthen our military/veterans, ensure LAW AND ORDER, advance election integrity, and protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Ramaswamy, 40, thanked Trump for the endorsement. “Thank you, President Trump! Let's make Ohio greater than ever,” he said.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ramaswamy graduated in Biology from Harvard and later received his J.D. from Yale Law School. He founded the biotech company Roivant Sciences, where he oversaw the development of five FDA-approved drugs.

During the 2024 presidential election, Ramaswamy was a Republican primary candidate before suspending his campaign in January 2024 and endorsing Trump. After Trump’s election as President, he announced in November that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Ramaswamy would lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Ramaswamy resigned from DOGE in January, hours after Trump took office, as he moved ahead with plans to run for Ohio Governor.

In his campaign, Ramaswamy has said he wants Ohio to become the top state in the country to grow a business, raise a young family, and provide children with world-class education from an early age. He said he wants Ohio to be the leading state “where we give young people the tools to be victors (not victims) in a global economy; the leading state in the country where we embrace capitalism and meritocracy, instead of apologising for it.”

He has said he wants Ohio to be a “State of Excellence”, and a place “where we take a hatchet to red tape and regulations; the bleeding-edge of innovation in the sectors of the future, from aerospace to AI to semiconductors; the state where patriots across the country pack their bags to flock to, instead of Florida and Texas.”

donald trumpohio governorrepublican partyvivek ramaswamy

Related News

Lammy under fire as wrongful prisoner releases hit record high
News

Lammy under fire as wrongful prisoner releases hit record high

Air India crash
News

India’s top court says Air India crash report does not blame pilot

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi,
News

Thousands stranded as over 200 flights delayed at Delhi airport

Rajesh Patel elected deputy mayor of Shanklin
News

Rajesh Patel elected deputy mayor of Shanklin

More For You

New York mayor-elect Mamdani unveils all-women transition team

Mayor-elect of New York City Zohran Mamdani (C) stands alongside members of his transition team, (L-R) Transition Co-chairs Melanie Hartzog, Maria Torres-Springer, Grace Bonilla and Lina Khan as he speaks during a press conference at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on November 05, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

New York mayor-elect Mamdani unveils all-women transition team

NEW YORK's incoming mayor Zohran Mamdani has chosen an all-female transition team to help prepare his administration before he takes office on January 1.

The 34-year-old democratic socialist announced the group at a press conference in Queens on Wednesday (5), naming Elana Leopold as executive director of the team that will help shape his administration over the next 57 days, reported the Guardian.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us