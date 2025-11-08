Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has endorsed Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor, saying he will be a “great” governor for the state.

Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur-turned-politician, ran in the Republican presidential primary last year but later endorsed Trump after suspending his campaign. He has since become a close confidant of the President.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said, “Vivek Ramaswamy will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” He added, “I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is Young, Strong, and Smart!” Calling him a “very good person”, Trump said Ramaswamy “truly loves” the US.

Trump said that as Governor, Ramaswamy would “fight tirelessly to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., champion American energy DOMINANCE, keep our now very secure border, SECURE, stop migrant crime, strengthen our military/veterans, ensure LAW AND ORDER, advance election integrity, and protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Ramaswamy, 40, thanked Trump for the endorsement. “Thank you, President Trump! Let's make Ohio greater than ever,” he said.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ramaswamy graduated in Biology from Harvard and later received his J.D. from Yale Law School. He founded the biotech company Roivant Sciences, where he oversaw the development of five FDA-approved drugs.

During the 2024 presidential election, Ramaswamy was a Republican primary candidate before suspending his campaign in January 2024 and endorsing Trump. After Trump’s election as President, he announced in November that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Ramaswamy would lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Ramaswamy resigned from DOGE in January, hours after Trump took office, as he moved ahead with plans to run for Ohio Governor.

In his campaign, Ramaswamy has said he wants Ohio to become the top state in the country to grow a business, raise a young family, and provide children with world-class education from an early age. He said he wants Ohio to be the leading state “where we give young people the tools to be victors (not victims) in a global economy; the leading state in the country where we embrace capitalism and meritocracy, instead of apologising for it.”

He has said he wants Ohio to be a “State of Excellence”, and a place “where we take a hatchet to red tape and regulations; the bleeding-edge of innovation in the sectors of the future, from aerospace to AI to semiconductors; the state where patriots across the country pack their bags to flock to, instead of Florida and Texas.”