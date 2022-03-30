Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Tough action likely on south Asian chewed tobacco products

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE department of health and social care (DHSC) told the Parliament that it plans to regulate ‘most harmful tobacco products’ used by half a million British south Asians, a statement said.

The cancer-causing chewed tobacco products are facing a clampdown 16 years after scientists warned of their dangerous contents, it added.

According to the statement, the use of chewed tobacco is high among women, and south Asians suffer nearly four times more oral cancer than the rest of the population.

In 2006, government chemists found that many of these products contained high levels of carcinogens. In a paper which analysed the results Professors Ann McNeill and Robert West said chewed tobacco was “a major cause of oral cancer” and urged the government to set product standards.

However, the government has resisted that and other calls to create standards. In a recent statement, the government’s former Drugs Tsar, Professor David Nutt, accused DHSC of “reverse racism” over “lethal” south Asian chewed tobacco.

Professor Nutt has now written about the problem to Javed Khan who has been commissioned by DHSC to write a report on the health disparities caused by tobacco which will be published on 22 April.

The statement further said that the report will influence the department’s forthcoming Tobacco Control Plan, which is due to be published later this year.

According to the Office for National Statistics, smoking rates across the country have been falling steadily over the past 20 years and cigarette use dropped from 15.8 per cent in 2019 to 14.5 per cent in 2020.

However, there are still six million smokers in England. Tobacco remains the single largest cause of preventable death and 64,000 people died from conditions related to smoking in 2019.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Warmer nights may lead to ‘more cardiovascular deaths among men’
News
Man charged with attempted murder after Indian student stabbed in London restaurant
UK
Pathway to health and social care jobs offered by Leeds housing association
News
UK to continue free Covid tests for healthcare workers, vulnerable
News
No-trust motion: Main ally deserts Imran Khan’s government
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan faces test of his political life
NEWS
Gove urged to extend Homes for Ukraine plan to Afghan refugees
UK
MP Dawn Butler reveals how “a mammogram saved her life”
News
Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip
US
Biden proposes $1.8bn for Indo-Pacific strategy
News
Met Police: 20 fines will be issued to people who attended lockdown parties
News
Liz Truss and Russian foreign minister Lavrov set to visit India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Warmer nights may lead to ‘more cardiovascular deaths among men’
Tough action likely on south Asian chewed tobacco products
Man charged with attempted murder after Indian student stabbed in…
Boeing develops roadmap to modernise Indian air traffic management
Pathway to health and social care jobs offered by Leeds…
India stands by trade with Russia as Lavrov set to…