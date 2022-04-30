Website Logo
  • Saturday, April 30, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Tory lawmaker suspended for watching porn in parliament

Neil Parish

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITISH prime minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has suspended a lawmaker as it looks into reports that a member of the party watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons debating chamber.

Neil Parish, a Conservative member of parliament since 2010, was suspended from the parliamentary party after reporting himself to a standards commissioner, said a spokesperson for the party’s chief whip, who oversees discipline.

“Having spoken to the chief whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards,” the spokesperson said.

“Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative Whip pending the outcome of that investigation.”

Parish said he would cooperate with the enquiry and he declined to comment when asked for details of the case.

“Of course, I can understand why they are concerned and I can only apologise for the situation,” he told reporters when asked whether he understood the upset caused to people by the case, including female colleagues.

Johnson said on Thursday (28) that watching pornography would be unacceptable in any workplace.

The outcry comes at a time when Johnson and his party are under pressure over parties held at his Downing Street office and residence when the country was under strict lockdown rules.

Johnson is facing an investigation over whether he lied to parliament about those parties.

The issue of sexism in parliament also came to the fore recently after a newspaper published an article in which an anonymous Conservative lawmaker claimed the deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, Angela Rayner, sought to distract Johnson in parliament by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

Johnson has criticised the comments as misogyny. Rayner said she was “crestfallen”.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Will the ECB preside over a ‘hand-wringing-wrist-slapping racism debacle’?
News
Minister Trevelyan to male colleagues: Keep your hands in your pockets
HEADLINE STORY
India ‘Trade Deal by Diwali’
News
Johnson faces major test in local elections on May 5
News
UK asylum reform bill set to become law
INDIA
India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn aiming to fly high with Runway 34
News
Young solicitor dies from rare blood clot after AstraZeneca jab
INDIA
India reels under heatwave as mercury touches 44 degrees in Delhi
HEADLINE STORY
Afridi proud to be part of Pakistan’s English county contingent
HEADLINE STORY
Ajay Devgn, Sudeep engage in argument over Hindi as national language
News
Sunak cleared of ethics breach
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tory lawmaker suspended for watching porn in parliament
IMF talks on loan progress
Twitter CEO says he is ‘unsure about company’s future goals
Johnson thrilled with posters
Thames Valley Muslim Police Officers celebrating Ramadan
Shastri advises Kohli to pull out of IPL