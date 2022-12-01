Top Ayurvedic remedies to fight hair loss

According to Ayurveda, an imbalance in your doshas can cause hair thinning or a receding hairline in men and women.

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

With the stressful and fast-paced lives, we lead nowadays, the thinning of hair is a common complaint amongst both men and women. Hair thinning ultimately leads to hair loss.

According to Ayurveda, an imbalance in your doshas can cause hair thinning or a receding hairline in men and women – the human body comprises three fundamental categories known as doshas which are Vata, Pitta, and Kapha.

Therefore, Ayurveda believes that your body type and the imbalance in the mind-body equilibrium is the main cause of hair thinning and hair loss.

It is observed that those with excess Pitta are more prone to hair loss, premature hair thinning, and greying.

The Pitta dosha controls metabolism, digestion, and energy production.

According to Ayurveda experts, hair fall is a direct side effect of the quality of one’s bone tissue. So, if there is weakness in the bone tissue (asthi), the result is hair loss.

If there is any disruption in this tissue metabolism, which is dependent on the digestive fire, the health of the hair is affected.

Therefore, the quality of hair to a certain extent depends on one’s body constitution.

An earlier report in the Times of India informs that the major causes of hair fall are, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal issues, and complications due to other diseases, and certain medications.

The hair fall that is hormone-related may also reportedly result from an increase in sensitivity of the hair follicles to male hormones or probably due to a larger number of male hormone receptors attached to hair follicles.

Apparently, this component is inherited through the genes and is known as Pitta constitution.

According to Ayurveda, an excess of Pitta dosha in the body is increased by too much intake of spicy, sour, and salty foods, hot climate, coffee, tea, meats, alcohol, and smoking in excess.

Too much acidic, and fried greasy foods also aggravate Pitta. Herbs like asparagus and bitter vegetables which help to balance Pitta are an effective treatment for hair fall.

Hair fall is also caused by a few other causes including high stress, acute illness, certain drugs, thyroid imbalance, high fever, and sudden weight loss.

The first step to tackling hair fall is to find the root cause either in your lifestyle or diet that may be responsible for increasing Pitta dosha.

Experts suggest that the use of Ayurvedic medicines like Thikthakam kashayam, and Thikthakam ghritham (according to medical advice) can reportedly correct the metabolism effectively.

Additionally, Ayurvedic general tonics like Narasimha rasayanam, and Chyavana prasam are effective for increasing hair growth.

There are also various treatments available in Ayurvedic centres and hospitals. And according to the Art of Living website, a thorough cleansing with different oils can help too.

Let’s take a look at a few Ayurveda procedures that can help to treat hair fall.

Shirodhara

‘Shiro’ means head and ‘dhara’ means to flow. During this procedure, warm oils are poured on the head as it is massaged. The massage helps to increase circulation and this leads to better growth of hair. Shirodhara is one of the most effective Ayurvedic remedies to help deal with hair loss.

Shiro Abhyanga

During this procedure, the head is massaged with oils like Bringamalakadi Taila, coconut and til (sesame seeds) to provide nourishment to the hair roots and scalp. It also helps prevent greying and keeps the scalp cool. The hair follicles and nerve endings are also nourished as blood circulation is enhanced.

Shirolepa hair pack

In order to keep the head cool – a paste is applied to the full scalp area. This remedy helps to reduce hair fall, and get rid of dandruff, frizz, and split ends. This pack also helps treat ailments like headaches, migraines, and insomnia. Blood circulation is also improved with the help of this special pack which eliminates toxins in the body and improves skin texture as well.

Herbs

Hair fall can also be managed with the use of herbs such as curry leaves, Aloe Vera, amla (gooseberry leaves), methi (fenugreek leaves), hibiscus, coconut oil, and til (sesame seeds) oil.

All of these herbs are very nourishing for the head. They can either be eaten or applied to the head.

Some of these herbs may also be used as hair cleansers and hair packs which can be very effective Ayurvedic remedies for hair loss.

Here are a few hair packs that can help to treat hair loss.

• Soak fenugreek or methi seeds overnight in boiled rice water. Grind it and apply this paste to your entire scalp, and then wash your hair. Curd can also be added to this paste.

• Also, try a hair pack made with besan, lemon, and tender coconut water.

• Mix besan with reetha, amla, and shikakai

• Mix walnuts and amla with either curd or water

• Soak amla in curd and grind it to make a paste – add reetha, shikakai, neem, and fenugreek to it and then apply it.