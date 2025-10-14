Skip to content
TikTok prioritises AI over people: UK safety team layoffs trigger regulatory alarm

Child safety concerns mount as platform prioritises automation over human expertise amid Online Safety Act scrutiny.

Tik Tok app icon on a smartphone screen.

iStock image
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseOct 14, 2025
Ashya Rose
  • TikTok UK cuts 400+ jobs.
  • AI replaces human moderators.
  • Child safety concerns raised.

AI over people

TikTok is to lay off hundreds of employees from its London office, with the bulk of the cuts affecting content moderation and security teams, according to reports estimating over 400 job losses by the Communication Workers Union. Online safety campaigners, along with TUC and CWU leaders, have urged Chair Chi Onwurah MP to investigate the impact of TikTok’s actions on UK online safety and workers’ rights.

The strategic shift is part of a broader reorganisation of TikTok's global trust and safety operations, aiming to streamline processes and concentrate operations in fewer locations worldwide. The move has prompted significant criticism from safety advocates and politicians, raising concerns about the platform's commitment to child protection and online safety.

Safety roles cut

People working in the trust and safety team are most likely to lose their jobs as part of a global restructuring that prioritises AI- assisted moderation over human oversight. TikTok is moving UK content moderation roles to Europe as it rely on AI, putting hundreds of jobs at risk despite rising regulatory pressure under the Online Safety Act.

The timing is particularly controversial given recent revelations about platform safety failures. Report from Global Witness, a not-for-profit organisation have accused TikTok of "sacrificing online safety" through these AI-driven cuts, with investigations revealing that the algorithm has directed minors toward explicit content a serious breach of child protection standards.

The Communication Workers Union and online safety professionals have urged UK MPs to investigate the restructuring, warning that job losses could expose children to harmful material. The cuts represent a fundamental shift in TikTok's operational philosophy, prioritizing cost efficiency over comprehensive content review.

TikTok's restructuring putting several hundred jobs at risk marks a significant move as it shifts to AI-assisted content moderation. While the platform claims the changes will improve efficiency, the decision has sparked debate about whether algorithmic moderation adequately protects vulnerable users. As regulators scrutinise social media platforms increasingly, TikTok's focus on automation rather than human expertise may face mounting political and regulatory challenges in the UK and beyond.

layoffstik tokai

