Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

This common sandwich ingredient can increase your risk of bowel cancer by 32%

According to Cancer Research UK, eating plenty of fibre can reduce your risk of bowel cancer.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

One of the most common types of cancer in the UK is bowel cancer but did you know that one of your favourite sandwich ingredients may increase your risk by 32 percent?

Several studies have shown a link between specific dietary components and an increased risk of cancer. Studies over the years have also linked red and processed meat (including bacon) to bowel cancer, and one of the most notable studies was published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, the Express reports.

The study observed people who eat an average of 76 grams of processed and red meat daily, amounting to approximately three slices of ham – to see if they are still at an increased risk of bowel cancer.

It was found that those who ate moderately processed and red meat (those who ate 79g per day on average) had a 32 percent increased risk of bowel cancer in comparison to those people who ate less than 11g of this type of meat on a daily basis.

The study analysed data from half a million UK adults over almost seven years.

“This is similar to the average amount people in the UK eat each day and falls in a somewhat grey area within Government guidelines – which state anyone who eats more than 90 grams a day should cut this to no more than 70 grams a day,” Cancer Research UK reports.

 

The Express explains, that for every 10,000 people in the study who reportedly ate less than 11 grams of red and processed meat daily, a total of 45 people were diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Additionally, it was discovered that eating 79 grams of red and processed meat daily caused 14 extra cases of bowel cancer per 10,000 people.

“Red” meat is any meat that is a dark red colour before cooking – meats like beef, lamb, and pork.

“Processed” meat, on the other hand, is meat that is not sold fresh. Instead, it is first cured, salted, smoked, or preserved in some way. Examples of such meats include bacon, ham, sausages, hot dogs, salami, and pepperoni. However, fresh burgers or mince is excluded from this list, informs the Express.

According to Cancer Research UK, eating plenty of fibre can reduce your risk of bowel cancer.

“Eating too little fibre causes around 30 in 100 bowel cancer cases (around 30 percent) in the UK,” states the charity.

Here’s how you can add more fibre to your diet:

• Eat brown rice, pasta, or bread

• Choose to eat low-calorie popcorn rather than crisps

• Go for wholegrain breakfast cereals

• Eat more fruit and veggies high in fibre, such as raspberries, pears, lentils, and peas

 

Besides diet modifications, there are also other ways to reduce your risk of bowel cancer.

The NHS warns, “People who smoke cigarettes are more likely to develop bowel cancer, as well as other types of cancer and other serious conditions, such as heart disease.”

Additionally, drinking alcohol has also been shown to be associated with an increased risk of bowel cancer, and especially drinking large amounts, regularly, notes the NHS.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Bullying and harassment destroyed our careers, academics at UCL allege
UK
UK parliament drops TikTok account over China concerns
News
Man with ‘Monkeypox symptoms’ photographed on packed train in Spain
News
The best time to take a shower is…
UK
Arush Paul, grandson of Lord Swraj Paul, picks up the family baton at Caparo India
News
Sadiq Khan under legal scrutiny for giving Met Police larger access to number plate recognition…
News
Junk food advertising ban on London Transport prevented almost 100,000 obesity cases
News
Don’t strip at London nightclub’s ‘porn idol’ event, Met police officers warned
News
Sunak pledges to treat those who ‘vilify’ UK as ‘extremists’ under new plan
News
Birmingham MP Khalid Mahmood unfairly dismissed aide who was his ex-girlfriend, tribunal rules
News
UK court rules to end 12-year-old Archie Battersbee’s life support
Sports
ICC Men’s T20 Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav achieves career-best second position
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Aquaman star Jason Momoa in no mood to let his…
This common sandwich ingredient can increase your risk of bowel…
Unlike Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will not…
Bullying and harassment destroyed our careers, academics at UCL allege
UK parliament drops TikTok account over China concerns
Man with ‘Monkeypox symptoms’ photographed on packed train in Spain