The third London Interfaith Fun Run to take place this September

By: Eastern Eye staff

StoneX Stadium in North London will once again host the annual London Interfaith Fun Run, taking place on Sunday 3rd September.

Interfaith Fun Run is an event of togetherness, positivity, and fun for all, uniting hundreds of runners and spectators from diverse faith & belief communities.

Challenge yourself on our 5km or 10km routes or run with friends on the 1km route. All routes are strictly non-competitive, and you can take it at your own pace. You can enjoy our buzzing festival area which will feature dance and music performances from a wide range of cultures, as well as a space for reflection, meditation, and conversation. There will be a Prayer & Reflection Room on site.

A highlight of the Interfaith Fun Run is the wide range of food available, with options from diverse cuisines, ensuring there is something exciting and new for everyone to try.

Another key feature of the day is the Charity Fair, showcasing the incredible work of all participating cross-communal charities. After two successful years, Interfaith Fun Run hopes to have over 75 charities part of the day.

The chair of His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London’s Council on Faith, David Dangoor, has described the Interfaith Fun Run as “an opportunity for Londoners, whatever their ethnic group or faith, to come together and send a message of unity and friendship”.

This event is organised by The Faith & Belief Forum and Maccabi GB with the generous support of Dangoor Education, Eastern Eye, Jewish News, Jewish Volunteering Network and Voice of Islam Radio. We are also delighted to have the support of the Greater London Lieutenancy’s Council of Faith.

Ella Garai-Ebner, Assistant Events Manager at Maccabi GB said: “We are so excited for communities to come together for the third annual London Interfaith Fun Run. We look forward to welcoming you for a day of celebrating diversity and understanding. See you there!”

Louise Pyne-Jones, Head of Programmes and Policy at F&BF, said: “F&BF is so excited to be working on the Fun Run again this year because it’s a great opportunity for London to celebrate interfaith and diversity at its finest. The Fun Run brings community together, while showing the power of sport to break down barriers and boundaries in society”.

The London Interfaith Fun Run is an amazing opportunity to send a message; we are on the side of friendship regardless of differences.

The event is free to attend for spectators, with a small admin fee for runners.

Sign up to run at www.interfaithrun.org