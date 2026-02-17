Tata Sons taps Pradeep Singh Kharola as aviation business advisor amid regulatory scrutiny

Highlights

Pradeep Singh Kharola oversaw Air India's privatisation process leading to Tata Group acquisition in January 2022.

DGCA issued 84 show-cause notices to Air India and 65 to Air India Express over past two years.

DGCA issued 84 show-cause notices to Air India and 65 to Air India Express over past two years. Appointment follows fatal Boeing 787 crash last year that claimed 260 lives.

Tata Sons has appointed former civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola as an advisor to its aviation business as the group intensifies efforts to stabilise Air India amid heightened regulatory pressure and leadership challenges.

Kharola, a 1985-batch IAS officer who served as civil aviation secretary from February 2019 to September 2021, is expected to strengthen the airline's engagement with the government at a critical juncture.

He was personally chosen by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, according to a report by The Economic Times. Kharola is yet to comment on his new role.

His appointment follows intense scrutiny of Air India after last year's fatal crash of a Boeing 787 aircraft that claimed 260 lives. A preliminary probe did not attribute the accident to any fault in the aircraft or the airline's engineering practices.

Regulatory pressure mounts

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued 84 show-cause notices to Air India and 65 to its low-cost arm Air India Express over the past two years, according to data tabled in Parliament.

In comparison, IndiGo, which operates a fleet nearly twice the size, received 98 notices.

Last week, the DGCA fined Air India for operating an aircraft eight times without a valid airworthiness permit, also holding CEO Campbell Wilson accountable, stating the lapse had "undermined public confidence in aviation safety."

Government relations priority

Sources cited by The Economic Times said Kharola has been closely involved in the airline's functioning since the crash, particularly in government engagement and safety reviews.

People familiar with the matter indicated concerns within Tata Group's leadership about gaps in communication with government, with some senior officials preferring to engage directly with top group executives.

Kharola's familiarity with the aviation sector makes him well-placed for the role. He oversaw Air India's privatisation process that culminated in the Tata Group's acquisition in January 2022 and briefly served as the airline's chairman, giving him unique insight into both the regulatory landscape and the airline's operational challenges.