Sydney Sweeney faces backlash after unauthorised lingerie stunt at Hollywood Sign

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 27, 2026
Highlights

  • Sydney Sweeney stages a night-time promotional stunt at the Hollywood Sign
  • Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirms no permission was granted
  • Actress reportedly held a filming permit but lacked authorisation to use the landmark
Stunt at landmark sparks controversy

Sydney Sweeney has come under scrutiny after a promotional stunt linked to a suspected lingerie launch took place at the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles. Footage shared by TMZ shows the actor climbing part of the landmark at night and hanging bras across it, accompanied by a small crew.

The move quickly drew attention online, with criticism centred on the use of one of Hollywood’s most protected and recognisable sites for commercial promotion.

No authorisation from rights holder

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the intellectual property rights to the Hollywood Sign, has confirmed that the stunt was not approved. In a statement, Steve Nissen, the organisation’s president and chief executive, said no licence or permission had been granted, nor had any request been made in advance.

He added that any commercial use of, or access to, the sign requires formal authorisation from the Chamber, stressing that the production went ahead without its knowledge.

Permit obtained, but questions remain

According to TMZ, Sweeney did obtain a permit from FilmLA, the body responsible for managing filming permissions in the city. However, it remains unclear whether this covered access to the sign itself.

The outlet reported that authorities have yet to confirm whether any police report will be filed in relation to possible trespassing or vandalism. At the time of publication, no charges had been announced.

Silence from Sweeney’s camp

A representative for Sweeney did not respond to requests for comment. The actor, best known for Euphoria and Anyone But You, has not publicly addressed the incident.

The stunt comes amid increased scrutiny of celebrity-led marketing campaigns that rely on shock value and viral attention to cut through a crowded advertising landscape.

A pattern of polarising campaigns

The episode follows earlier controversy around Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans campaign, which faced criticism last year over its messaging. At the time, the actor said she was surprised by the backlash and rejected claims that the campaign carried divisive undertones, saying she does not support hate or exclusion.

While the Hollywood Sign incident is unrelated, it has renewed debate about the responsibilities public figures carry when using shared cultural symbols for commercial gain.

More For You

