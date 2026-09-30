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Swinney takes Scotland's biggest exporters to India as trade deal opens doors

Scotland's first minister will visit Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai this month, with whisky, salmon and universities hoping the UK-India trade deal opens doors in one of the world's biggest consumer markets.

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First minister John Swinney attends FMQs at Scottish Parliament Building on September 15, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 30, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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SCOTLAND's whisky distillers, salmon farmers and universities are betting that the UK-India trade agreement can open up one of the world's biggest consumer markets. First minister John Swinney is preparing to lead his first trade delegation to India.

The visit, announced on Tuesday (29), will take Swinney to Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai between October 20 and 27 . It will focus on food and drink, renewable energy, education, tourism, culture and space.

New analysis suggests the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) could create more than £3 billion of opportunities for Scotland's priority sectors by 2030. Those sectors include energy, life sciences, education, technology and digital services, and food and drink.

Whisky leads the charge

For Scotch producers, India is the prize.

"India is the largest whisky market in the world, and the Scottish government's visit to India is a good opportunity to explore the market's considerable potential for export growth over the coming years, for Scotch Whisky producers of all sizes," said Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association.

Salmon producers are also looking east. Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: "The trade deal between the UK and Indian governments is very helpful to our ability to find new customers in an exciting marketplace and I look forward to the First Minister's involvement in that journey."

The man building the corridor

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce will be part of the delegation. Its chief executive, Charandeep Singh, has worked to build what he calls the Scotland-India business corridor.

The chambers have done this through partnerships with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

"We hope this visit will build on these connections and foster new relationships that will help unlock further growth opportunities, including those made possible by the UK-India free trade agreement," Singh said.

Scotland's pitch

Swinney said the trip was about converting long-standing relationships into business.

"Scotland's food and drink producers have spent years building relationships in India. This visit is about turning those relationships into real opportunities for businesses, ensuring Scotland is well placed to benefit from growing trade and investment links with one of the world's fastest-growing economies," he said.

He also pointed to ties beyond trade. He said the visit was an opportunity "to deepen connections through sport, education and our shared Commonwealth ties to support tourism, cultural exchange and create lasting partnerships that benefit both countries."

Representatives from VisitScotland and the higher education sector will also join the delegation.

What happens next

Scottish Development International, the international arm of Scottish Enterprise, is delivering the trade and investment programme.

"Working alongside the Scottish Government and Team Scotland partners, we are delivering a programme that showcases Scotland's key sector strengths, reinforces business connections and supports new opportunities in this dynamic market," said Reuben Aitken, managing director – international at Scottish Enterprise.

scotland-india tiesuk-india trade dealsalmon farmerscharandeep singhswinney india trip
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