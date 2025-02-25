Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Swati Dhingra reappointed to Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee

She has also been involved in economic research and advisory roles, including as director of the Review of Economic Studies since 2023.

Swati Dhingra

Dhingra, an associate professor at the London School of Economics, has been on the MPC since 2022.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 25, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

SWATI DHINGRA has been reappointed as an external member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the government announced on Monday.

Her second term will run until 8 August 2028.

The reappointment was made by the Chancellor of the Exchequer. External members of the MPC serve up to two three-year terms.

Dhingra, an associate professor at the London School of Economics, has been on the MPC since 2022.

She has also been involved in economic research and advisory roles, including as director of the Review of Economic Studies since 2023.

Since joining the MPC, Dhingra has consistently supported lower interest rates.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV in December last year, she highlighted that businesses have been cutting investments due to rising financing costs and broader economic challenges.

She had then called for policy changes to ease pressures on supply capacity, investment, and living standards.

bank of englandchancellor of the exchequereconomic challengeseconomic researchinterest rateslondon school of economicsmonetary policy committeeswati dhingra

Related News

Sajjan Kumar
News

Indian court sentences ex-MP Sajjan Kumar to life in anti-Sikh riots case

Starmer pledges to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027
Featured

Starmer pledges to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027

Parineeti Chopra’s Netflix thriller
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra’s Netflix thriller: A gripping comeback that’s breaking the internet

More For You

Jonathan Reynolds to relaunch trade deal talks with India

This will be the first formal round of talks under the Labour government, elected in July 2024, with Reynolds and India’s minister of commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal, leading negotiations.

Jonathan Reynolds to relaunch trade deal talks with India

BUSINESS and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said securing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India is a key priority for the government. He described India as a “vibrant market” and highlighted its growing global economic position.

Trade negotiations, which had stalled due to election cycles in both countries last year, are set to resume in New Delhi this week.

Keep ReadingShow less
Apple-London-Reuters

People walk past an Apple store in London on January 13, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Apple to end advanced data protection for UK users

APPLE announced on Friday that it will no longer offer its full end-to-end encryption feature, Advanced Data Protection (ADP), for users in the United Kingdom.

The company said new users in the UK will not have access to ADP, and existing users will have to disable the feature.

Keep ReadingShow less
Coca-Cola-Pakistan-Reuters

A worker pushes a shopping trolley at a store, near the latest Coca-Cola marketing campaign counter, in Karachi, Pakistan, on February 20. (Photo: Reuters)

Coca-Cola uses tape-ball cricket to compete with Pepsi in Pakistan

COCA-COLA is aiming to gain attention during Pakistan’s biggest cricket event in nearly 30 years, looking to challenge Pepsi, the official sponsor of the national team, by tapping into the country's passion for tape-ball cricket.

Pakistan is hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, marking a major international cricket event in the country after decades.

Keep ReadingShow less
International Finance Corporation chief Makhtar Diop

International Finance Corporation chief Makhtar Diop

Getty Images

World Bank arm plans £1.5bn annual investment to boost Pakistan’s infrastructure

THE World Bank’s private investment arm is increasing equity investments and eyeing large-scale infrastructure financing in Pakistan, in an investment plan that could unlock $2 billion (£1.5bn) annually over a decade, the institution’s chief told Reuters last Friday (14).

International Finance Corporation chief Makhtar Diop’s maiden visit to Pakistan follows the World Bank’s plans to allocate up to $20bn (£15.8bn) for Pakistan under a Country Partnership Framework announced in January, with the IFC also slotted to invest the same amount.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump tesla

Trump made the comments as he pushed for higher tariffs on imports. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump calls potential Tesla factory in India ‘very unfair’ to US

Former US president Donald Trump has said it would be unfair to the US if Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, built a factory in India to bypass the country's tariffs.

Trump made the comments as he pushed for higher tariffs on imports.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc