Swati Dhingra reappointed to Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee

SWATI DHINGRA has been reappointed as an external member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the government announced on Monday.
Her second term will run until 8 August 2028.
The reappointment was made by the Chancellor of the Exchequer. External members of the MPC serve up to two three-year terms.
Dhingra, an associate professor at the London School of Economics, has been on the MPC since 2022.
She has also been involved in economic research and advisory roles, including as director of the Review of Economic Studies since 2023.
Since joining the MPC, Dhingra has consistently supported lower interest rates.
Speaking to Bloomberg TV in December last year, she highlighted that businesses have been cutting investments due to rising financing costs and broader economic challenges.
She had then called for policy changes to ease pressures on supply capacity, investment, and living standards.