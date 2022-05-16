Website Logo
  • Monday, May 16, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Suspended teacher charged with sexual exploitation

(Representational image: iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A SUSPENDED teacher of Birmingham has been charged with sexual exploitation of schoolgirls.

Muhammad Taimoor, 28, is accused of sexual activity while in a position of trust and two counts of trafficking within the UK.

Taimoor, who was released on conditional bail after his initial arrest on May 9, has been arrested again from his home.

Some of his inappropriate actions are believed to have taken place while he was at work.

According to the West Midlands police, the trafficking charge is related to Taimoor driving girls around in his car “with the intention of sexually assaulting them”.

“Our trained officers are supporting pupils at the school and we are working with partners to ensure safeguarding is in place while the investigation continues,” a spokesman said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
South Asians predisposed to type 2 diabetes at younger age: Research
News
Buffalo gunman’s manifesto names ‘Sadiq Khan as enemy’
UK
Counting and Cracking: Staging a Sri Lanka migrant story
News
Cost of living crisis: UK to delay ban on promotion of high-sugar foods
UK
Naga Munchetty fumes at co-host for ‘ignoring her’
UK
Britain: Russia has lost momentum in Donbas
UK
Johnson to travel to UAE after president’s death
News
Ex-police officer jailed for false report on student
INDIA
Clashes in Indian Kashmir after death of minority Hindu
News
Sri Lanka’s new prime minister struggles to form united government
News
South Asia pummelled by heatwave that hits 50C in Pakistan
INDIA
27 killed in fire in New Delhi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Suspended teacher charged with sexual exploitation
Kushi: Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda’s next locks official title
NYIFF 2022: Once Upon a Time in Calcutta and Shoebox…
Jessie Buckley to reteam with Olivia Colman to headline comedy…
Delhi University graduate appointed to Bank of England
South Asians predisposed to type 2 diabetes at younger age:…