Suspended teacher charged with sexual exploitation

(Representational image: iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A SUSPENDED teacher of Birmingham has been charged with sexual exploitation of schoolgirls.



Muhammad Taimoor, 28, is accused of sexual activity while in a position of trust and two counts of trafficking within the UK.



Taimoor, who was released on conditional bail after his initial arrest on May 9, has been arrested again from his home.



Some of his inappropriate actions are believed to have taken place while he was at work.



According to the West Midlands police, the trafficking charge is related to Taimoor driving girls around in his car “with the intention of sexually assaulting them”.



“Our trained officers are supporting pupils at the school and we are working with partners to ensure safeguarding is in place while the investigation continues,” a spokesman said.