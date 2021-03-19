Surgeons from minority backgrounds face racism and sexism, says review

A landmark review has found ‘terrible’ examples of sexism, racism, and homophobia meted out to surgeons throughout their careers.







The review by Baroness Helena Kennedy QC do not cast surgeons or the the Royal College of Surgeons in a progressive, modern or particularly attractive light, reported The Telegraph.

Baroness Kennedy was asked to examine diversity by the College amid concerns that too many surgeons were facing ‘discrimination and unacceptable behaviour’.

“We have heard of ‘jokes’ being made about rape and sexual assault and about the ‘N word’ being used by surgeons,” The Telegraph report said quoting the review.







In one case, a surgeon of Middle Eastern heritage was introduced to colleagues as ‘the departmental terrorist’, the review said.

South Asians were referred to as having a ‘corner shop mentality’, while a consultant had turned down an applicant for a job because ‘I don’t want a gay in the department’.

Baroness Kennedy described the College as an ‘old boy’s network’. “It was shutting out too many women, and too often denying progress to those from ethnic minorities,” she said.







The review was prompted last summer when the Royal College’s own elections to its council produced a line up of ‘senior white men’, The Telegraph report added.

Prof Neil Mortensen, who was elected president, ordered the review, which has said that within six years, the college’s council must reflect the diversity of its workforce.

“It is driven by an ethos which is very much alpha male, where white female surgeons are often assumed to be nurses and black women surgeons mistaken for the cleaner. And this is by the management,” Baroness Kennedy told The Telegraph.







“It is terrible, there are many ways in which surgery lags behind. Those who have had power don’t open up the gates to let others have it easily: the embrace doesn’t extend to women, and ethnic minorities, and too many people are marginalised.”

The review also highlighted ‘everyday micro-aggressions’ which undermined those from different groups.

Women were far more likely to be addressed by their first names, and correspondence was often addressed ‘dear Sirs’ as though all surgeons were men, the review said.

Medics described how a female surgeon had been called a ‘pretty girl with an empty head’ during surgery, while black surgeons had been asked when they would be returning to their country.

The review also revealed that black and ethnic minority surgeons are more likely to be referred to the General Medical Council than white colleagues, and less likely to be deemed ‘appointable’ to training posts.

Prof Mortensen told The Telegraph: “We commissioned this review because we firmly believe the College has a responsibility to call out prejudice in surgery. Whatever someone’s background, gender, race, we are all equals in the operating theatres.

“The surgical community is fantastically diverse, and we wanted to hear the experiences of our colleagues, however painful some of their testimonies.”





