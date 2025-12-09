Sukhi Gidar secures £18.2 million OakNorth loan to acquire 382-key Delta Hotels by Marriott Heathrow Windsor

Highlights

Sukhi Gidar secures £18.2 m loan from OakNorth Bank for hotel acquisition.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Heathrow Windsor features 382 rooms and extensive conference facilities.

Move marks Gold Care Homes founder's expansion from care sector into hospitality industry.

Sukhi Gidar, CEO and co-founder of Gold Care Homes, is set to acquire the 382-key Delta Hotels by Marriott Heathrow Windsor, following an £18.2 m loan from OakNorth Bank.

The acquisition marks a significant diversification for Gidar, who has spent over 25 years building a reputation in UK real estate. Since co-founding Gold Care Homes in 1999, he has scaled the business from a single home in Hertfordshire to 45 homes across England, currently supporting over 3,000 residents.

Located strategically between Heathrow Airport and Windsor, the hotel benefits from year-round demand from corporate clients, airline crews, conference attendees and leisure travellers.

The property features 382 contemporary guest rooms, a fully equipped leisure club, and multiple food and beverage outlets including Market Kitchen, Pizza da Marco, and the Brew Bar Lounge.

The hotel also offers 19 meeting and event spaces accommodating up to 400 delegates, extensive on-site parking, and convenient transport links.

Recent refurbishments have upgraded guestrooms, meeting spaces and building systems to maintain Marriott Delta brand standards.

Commenting on the transaction, Gidar said "This acquisition represents a significant step in our expansion into the hospitality sector. The hotel's location, operational potential and strong brand made it an ideal opportunity, and we see clear avenues for enhancing both guest experience and long-term performance."

Deepesh Thakrar, managing director of Debt Finance at OakNorth, praised Gidar's track record. "Sukhi has a long-established track record of building and operating high-quality real estate assets, and his experience positions him well to unlock the full potential of this hotel," he said.

With Heathrow Airport's 2025 passenger volumes expected to surpass record-breaking 2024 levels, demand for quality accommodation near the airport continues to strengthen, making the timing of the acquisition particularly strategic.

The deal demonstrates growing confidence in the hospitality sector and highlights opportunities for experienced property operators to expand beyond their traditional sectors.