Website Logo
  • Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Study: Mild Covid may impair fertility in men

A health worker displays vials of the Covid-19 Corbevax vaccine during a vaccination drive for people in the 12-14 age group at a school in Chennai on March 16, 2022. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A NEW study has revealed that even mild or moderate Covid-19 might modify the number of proteins essential to male reproductive function, thereby impairing fertility.

Published in the ACS Omega journal, the study by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, looked at protein levels in the sperm of men who had recovered from Covid.

According to researchers, though the virus mostly affects the respiratory system, the infection and the body’s response to it will also damage other tissues.

Recent data suggest that Covid infection can lower male fertility, and the virus has been discovered in male reproductive organs.

The team, which included researchers from Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre and IIT-B, questioned whether Covid infection may have long-term effects on the male reproductive system.

The researchers examined sperm samples from ten healthy men and seventeen individuals who had just recovered from Covid. There was no prior history of infertility among the men, who varied in age from 20 to 45.

The researchers discovered that the recovered males had considerably lower sperm count and motility, as well as less normally shaped sperm than those who had not been exposed to the virus.

When the researchers used liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry to examine semen proteins, they discovered 27 proteins at greater levels and 21 proteins at lower levels in Covid-19-recovered men compared to the control group.

Many of the proteins, according to the researchers, are involved in reproductive function. Two of the fertility-related proteins, semenogelin 1 and prosaposin, were present at less than half their levels in the Covid-19-recovered group’s sperm compared to the controls’ sperm.

The study added that coronavirus has direct or indirect impacts on male reproductive health that lasts after recovery.

However, the researchers cautioned that bigger trials should be conducted to validate the findings, and a control group of men who had recently recovered from other flu-like diseases should be included to establish that the findings are unique to Covid. 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Amarnath Yatra likely to be ‘biggest ever’ this year
INDIA
Biden, Modi discuss Ukraine war as India raises concern
News
Scott Morrison celebrates India-Australia trade deal in kitchen
News
Jaishankar sends condolences after Indian student killed in Canada
News
India to offer Covid booster shots to all adults
News
India rejects global firms’ demand to exempt some plastic straws from ban
News
India abstains from UN vote to suspend Russia from Rights Council
News
India to deliver more medicines to Ukraine: Jaishankar
News
Kashmir attracts record number of tourists post-Covid
News
India in talks with Ukraine’s neighbours over evacuated students’ education
INDIA
Bucha killings: India’s Jaishankar backs ‘independent’ probe
News
Amnesty India’s former chief stopped from flying to US
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sonal Chauhan comes onboard for Prabhas’ Adipurush
Warner Bros edits out gay references in Chinese version of…
Sunak subjects himself to scrutiny
‘What is working in adult social care like? Read Ajeesh’s…
Blinken: India-Russia relationship developed when ‘US was not a partner’
REVEALED: Judges’ Anger at “Whitewash” Hiring Review