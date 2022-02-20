Website Logo
  • Sunday, February 20, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

News

Storm Eunice: 150,000 British homes still without power

A fallen tree blocks a road on February 19, 2022 in Southwick, England. Three people were killed and thousands left without power as storm Eunice hit the UK yesterday. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AROUND 155,000 British homes were still without power late on Saturday (19) after Storm Eunice knocked more than 1.3 million households off the grid the day before, energy companies said.

The fierce Atlantic storm brought record winds of up to 122 mph (196 kph) to Britain, killing three people and causing widespread disruption. At least six more deaths were reported in Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Britain’s Energy Networks Association, an umbrella group for power and gas companies, said 1.22 million customers out of the roughly 1.3 million affected by the storm had been reconnected as of 4 pm on Saturday.

However, 155,000 remained without power, mostly across southern England but also in the east of the country and in south Wales. At the start of the day, 226,000 lacked electricity.

“Strong winds across southern England are impacting restoration efforts,” business and energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng said earlier in the day. “We expect most customers to have supplies restored promptly,” he added.

British energy companies have faced criticism after previous storms for being slow to reconnect more isolated properties.

Nearly 1 million homes lost power in November when a storm hit northeast England and eastern Scotland.

While power was restored to the vast majority of homes within 48 hours, more than 3,000 households did not regain access to mains power for a week or more, prompting the government to order a review of utility firms’ preparedness.

(REUTERS)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Queen catches ‘mild’ Covid
News
Britain to set out plans to scrap Covid self-isolation laws
News
Six men jailed for multiple sexual offences against a child in Keighley
UK
Experts urge to address poor Covid vaccine access for children
News
Mahatma Gandhi, Virginia Woolf statues on racism review list
US
Vivek Murthy, family test positive for Covid-19
News
‘Partygate’ probe: Johnson responds to police questionnaire
News
Storm Eunice batters Britain, knocks out power
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka clears police, defence chiefs over Easter bombings
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka out of cash to buy oil: minister
INDIA
Ahmedabad blasts: Indian court sentences 38 to death
News
Indian army blocks award-winning director’s film on gay soldier
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Queen catches ‘mild’ Covid
Air India wins nod to appeal against seizure ruling in…
Britain to set out plans to scrap Covid self-isolation laws
Storm Eunice: 150,000 British homes still without power
Rohit named India’s Test captain
Indian batsman hits first-ever triple ton on first class debut
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE