  • Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Starmer’s chief of staff paid higher salary than prime minister

The decision has sparked a row within government, with critics pointing out that Gray now earns more than any cabinet minister and her Conservative predecessor.

The pay rise was given to Gray after Labour’s election victory. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

SUE GRAY, chief of staff to Keir Starmer, is being paid £170,000 a year, making her salary £3,000 more than that of the prime minister.

The pay rise was given to Gray after Labour’s election victory, despite suggestions she take a slightly lower salary to avoid controversy, BBC reported.

The decision has sparked a row within government, with critics pointing out that Gray now earns more than any cabinet minister and her Conservative predecessor.

Gray’s predecessor, Lord Booth Smith, was paid between £140,000 and £145,000. The increase in Gray’s salary followed a rebanding of special adviser pay bands, a process that the government insists was carried out by officials, not Gray herself.

Her salary is not at the top of the new band, though insiders say it still reflects a growing sense of dysfunction at the highest levels of government.

Some advisers have expressed frustration with Gray’s prominent role in the administration, with one source telling the BBC that she “considers herself to be the deputy prime minister.” Others, however, have defended her, claiming the criticism is part of an unfair campaign against her.

The pay rise has also led to discontent among other special advisers, many of whom believe they are underpaid compared to their previous positions in opposition.

Some blame Gray for the delays in finalising pay bands and formal contracts, which left many advisers unsure of their compensation until after they had started working.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson defended the process, stating that “political appointees” like Gray had no role in determining their own pay, and that all decisions on pay were made by officials, not advisers.

Related Stories
News

Premadasa emerges key contender in Sri Lanka’s presidential race
News

Trump to meet Modi next week, criticises trade relationship
News

Special events mark Modi’s birthday in Rishikesh
News

US promises more aid for Bangladesh’s revival
News

Starmer declares £100,000 in gifts, surpassing other party leaders
INDIA

Kashmir holds first elections since revocation of special status
News

Man charged with triple crossbow murders in Hertfordshire
US

Lawmakers condemn vandalism of BAPS temple in New York
UK

UK redirects Rwanda plan cash to combat people smuggling
News

US diplomat condemns racist attacks on Indian Americans
UK

Sadiq Khan proposes traffic ban for Oxford Street transformation
News

New XEC Covid variant spreads fast in UK, Europe
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sue Gray Starmer’s chief of staff paid higher salary than prime minister
Premadasa emerges key contender in Sri Lanka’s presidential race
Infosys will power digital drive at Metro Bank
Kane-UCL Bayern hit nine as Liverpool, Villa win on Champions League…
Zayn Malik crashes TV show to announce first solo tour
Samir Kumar Amazon appoints Samir Kumar as new India head