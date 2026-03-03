South Africa and India eye T20 World Cup final spot

SOUTH AFRICA will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Kolkata on Wednesday. India will play England in the second semi-final in Mumbai on Thursday.

South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament and are chasing their first T20 World Cup title. A win over New Zealand could set up a repeat of the 2024 final against India.

Aiden Markram’s team beat New Zealand in the group stage. If they hand New Zealand a second defeat of the tournament, they could meet India again in the final.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, must first get past Harry Brook’s England. The match in Mumbai has drawn attention across the city.

South Africa ended years of disappointment on the big stage when they won their first global cricket trophy by lifting the World Test Championship last year. Eight members of that team are part of the T20 World Cup squad.

They lost the T20 World Cup final to India two years ago. Chasing 177 in Barbados, South Africa needed 26 from the last four overs with six wickets in hand. They finished on 169-8 as India won by seven runs.

Markram scored 86 not out against New Zealand in the group stage as South Africa chased 176 with 17 balls to spare. They won by seven wickets.

South Africa are the only team to have won all seven of their matches so far.

They topped their Super Eight table, beating India and the West Indies. New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, lost to England and advanced on run rate ahead of Pakistan.

England won all three of their Super Eight matches. Brook moved to number three and scored a century in a chase of 165 against Pakistan.

England played two group matches in Mumbai. All their Super Eight games were in Sri Lanka.

India began their tournament in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. They were 77-6 against the USA before Suryakumar scored 84 to help them reach a winning total.

India are ranked number one in T20 cricket. They are aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups and the first to lift the trophy on home soil.

After losing to South Africa in their first Super Eight match, India scored 256 against Zimbabwe in a must-win game. On Sunday, they chased 196 against the West Indies, with Sanju Samson scoring 97 not out.

South Africa are favourites to reach Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad. England will look to stop India in Mumbai.