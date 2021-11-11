Soprano Patricia Rozario seeks aid for Children’s Day concert

Patricia Rozario

By: Shubham Ghosh

UK-BASED soprano Patricia Rozario and her team of singers will present a singing programme on the themes of children, peace and love on the occasion of International Children’s Day on Sunday (14).

Rozario, who was born in Mumbai, India, and grew up there, said she was impressed by the work done by Committed Communities Development Trust for children and young people in the city for more than three decades and decided to create a pre-recorded concert to raise funds for the organisation, particularly in times of coronavirus pandemic.

The singer, who is also the president of Redhill and Reigate Choral Society, said singers at ‘Giving Voice Society’ – a unique initiative to raise the standard of western classical singing in India which was co-founded by Rozario – recorded a song each to fit the theme. An OBE FRCM, Rozario said besides popular songs in English, Hindi, German, Konkani, Italian, Malayalam and French, they also have two choral songs shared by veteran violinist and pianist Celeste Cordo; a children’s choir of those between seven and 10 years and an adult choir.

The free concert will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube on November 14 at 6 pm IST and 6 pm UK time. The duration of the event will be just over an hour. Rozario appealed to people around the world to listen to the concert and donate generously even if in rupees.

For further details, please reach out to [email protected]