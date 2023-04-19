Website Logo
  • Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

SNP funding probe: Former treasurer Colin Beattie released

Beattie is the long-serving treasurer of the SNP, having held the post between 2004 until 2020, and then again since 2021

Police officers stand outside the house of former SNP Chief Executive and former Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, April 5, 2023 (Photo: Reuters)

By: Pramod Thomas

Police in Scotland said a 71-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday (18) in connection with an investigation into the Scottish National Party’s funding was released without charge.

Police had arrested the suspect in its ongoing inquiry. The party’s leader said the arrested man was the SNP treasurer Colin Beattie.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and a report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Beattie is the long-serving treasurer of the SNP, having held the post between 2004 until 2020, and then again since 2021.

The investigation is looking at what happened to more than £600,000 raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was meant to have been ring-fenced but may have been used for other purposes.

Scotland’s longest serving leader of its semi-autonomous government, Nicola Sturgeon, caught the political world by surprise when she announced her resignation in February, sparking a divisive race to succeed her.

Humza Yousaf, who won the contest last month after pitching himself as the continuity candidate, has seen the first few weeks of his premiership dominated by questions about the party’s credibility.

Arriving at Scotland’s parliament on Tuesday, Yousaf told reporters “people are innocent until proven guilty” butsaid “of course, I’m surprised when one of my colleagues has been arrested.”

Peter Murrell, Sturgeon’s husband and the party’s former chief executive, was arrested and then released without charge earlier this month as part of the party funding investigation.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Coronation of King Charles III: Half of British population unwilling to pay for it
News
Parliament told UK treating security of Indian mission with utmost seriousness
INDIA
India to become world’s most populous country by June
News
Black and Asian people with darker skin suffer insults from family: Study
News
Sadiq Khan flags private landlords profiting billions from sub-standard homes
News
UK inflation remains highest in western Europe despite fall in March
INDIA
India, Russia to address trade deficit, market access issues
News
Campaigners to run London Marathon for vitiligo awareness
News
Maternal healthcare: MPs slam ‘appalling’ racial disparities among blacks and Asians
News
Ramadan: Luxury brands woo Middle East market with exclusive collections
UK
Limits for U25 gamblers to be expected amidst UK gambling legislation revision
News
Case against former Pakistan cricketer for issuing death threats to Dutch MP
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW