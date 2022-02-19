Six men jailed for multiple sexual offences against a child in Keighley

Nasir Khan

By: Pramod Thomas

SIX men have been jailed for more than 60 years for multiple sexual offences against a child in the Keighley area, the West Yorkshire Police said on Friday (8).

The child was raped by the gang over a period between 2008 and 2009, when she was aged between 14 and 16.

According to the Police, the victim came forward to police later as an adult and reported the abuse she had suffered, and an investigation was launched.

Nazir Khan, 30, of Keighley, Kamran Hussain, 29, of Keighley, Omar Safdar, 30, of Oldham, Imran Sabir, 42, of Keighley, Hassan Basharat, 32, of Keighley and Barber Hussain, 36, of Bradford have now been jailed.

Usman Sultan, 30, and Amjad Hussain, 35, both from Keighley, will be sentenced at a later date, the statement added.

These men stood trial at Bradford Crown Court after being charged with a variety of sexual offences last year.

In a statement issued through West Yorkshire Police, the woman said: “The driving force for me to keep going through all of this was so that it prevents it from happening to other people, and also it might help other people come forward.”

According to a report in MailOnline, prosecutors said that the girl was driven to parks, flats and isolated places where she was raped by the men.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise the victim for coming forward and reporting these offences to the police, for her patience whilst the criminal investigation has been ongoing and her courage in giving evidence in court,” said Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes, of Bradford District Police.

“The abuse she endured robbed her of her childhood and I hope seeing all of these men sent to prison for these horrendous offences she was subjected to, will allow her to start to look forward to the future.

“If anyone has suffered abuse or has concerns about someone who may be suffering abuse, I would urge them to come forward and speak to the police. We will listen to you and investigate all offences and also ensure you have access to any help or support you need.”