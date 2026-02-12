Silverstone shifts gears to host first Ramadan event

SILVERSTONE Circuit will host its first Open Iftar during Ramadan 2026, be­coming the first motorsport venue to join the Ramadan Tent Project’s nation­wide programme of community iftars.

The event will take place next Saturday (21) in partnership with the Ramadan Tent Project (RTP) as part of Ramadan Festival 2026. Open Iftar is now in its 13th year.

Stuart Pringle, chief executive officer of Silverstone, said the venue was marking a new milestone by opening its doors dur­ing Ramadan.

People gather for an Open Iftar at Chelsea’s stadium. Chelsea FC MearaKallista

“Silverstone has always been a place where history is made, and we are proud to mark a new and meaningful first by hosting our inaugural Open Iftar in partnership with Ramadan Tent Project,” he said.

“Opening our doors during the holy month of Ramadan is a privilege.”

Silverstone joins a list of sporting ven­ues that have hosted Open Iftar events, including Wembley Stadium, Lord’s Cricket Ground, the Principality Stadium and Premier League grounds such as Stamford Bridge, the Etihad Stadium, Villa Park, the Gtech Community Stadi­um and the Amex Stadium.

Ramadan message displayed at a football venue. Football Association

Civic institutions are also taking part. Glasgow City Chambers will host an Open Iftar on March 7 for the first time in its 138-year history. The event will be held in the Banqueting Hall and is ex­pected to welcome over 300 people.

The Lord Provost of Glasgow, Jacque­line McLaren, said: “This first Open Iftar is recognition of how important Rama­dan and Islam are to many Glaswegians.”

Ramadan Tent Project announced the return of Open Iftar last Monday (2) at the Welcome Ramadan Conference at Soho Theatre Walthamstow.

Worshippers take part in prayers. ECB

The conference welcomed 500 attend­ees and marked the launch of Ramadan Festival 2026, which has the theme “Hope”. The conference was hosted by journalist and broadcaster Remona Ali and included reflections from Sheikh Ahmed Babikir, insights from Ahmed Paul Keeler, and conversations with Ma­riah Idrissi and Harris J.

The festival programme also includes Fast A Day, now in its third year, which works with businesses to host workplace iftars and encourages colleagues to fast for a day. Ramadan Run Club is also returning.

Sports organisations are also holding Ramadan events. Huddersfield Giants will host their third annual Community Iftar at the Accu Stadium on March 4, with the club expecting it to be its biggest yet.

Managing director Richard Thewlis said: “As a Super League club, we under­stand that our responsibility goes far beyond what happens on match day. These Iftar events are about creating spaces where people feel welcome, val­ued and connected.”

Club ambassador Councillor Masood Ahmed said: “This event reflects the best of what Huddersfield stands for – diversity, respect and community spirit. The Giants are not just opening their doors, they are opening conversations. It’s about ensuring everyone feels this club is their club, re­gardless of background, faith or culture.”

Dr Ikram Butt, founder of the British Asian Rugby Association (BARA), said: “The Iftar is part of a much bigger jour­ney. Through our heritage project Be­yond the Try Line, we are capturing the stories, voices and contributions of south Asian communities in rugby.”

Teesside University has announced the return of its Ramadan Football sessions in 2026, with four weeks of sessions scheduled after sunset and iftar from 9pm to 11pm. The dates are February 19 and 26 and March 5, 12.

Among other initiatives, Action For Humanity said it is supporting Football For Hope, led by the Manchester United Muslim Supporters’ Club (MUMSC).

During Ramadan 2026, members of MUMSC and Muslim supporters from other UK clubs will travel to Jordan for a three-day visit to support Palestini­an refugee communities, including foot­ball matches, coaching sessions, commu­nity activities and shared iftars in two refugee camps.

The campaign aims to raise £100,000, with funds going towards humanitarian programmes for refugees in Jordan, in­cluding cash support, food assistance and community-led recovery initiatives.

Othman Moqbel, CEO of Action For Humanity, said: “We are honoured to work with the Manchester United Muslim Supporters’ Club on Football For Hope. This initiative goes far beyond football. It is about standing shoulder-to-shoulder with refugees, offering not just donations, but dignity, human connection and hope.

“During Ramadan, a blessed month for Muslims, Football For Hope captures the true spirit of service, compassion and solidarity that lies at the heart of our faith and our humanitarian mission.

“The programme will include foot­ball matches with community teams, coaching for children, shared iftars, and direct cash distributions guided by community priorities. Participants are travelling with a deep sense of responsi­bility to serve and to bear witness to the daily realities facing displaced Pales­tinian families.”