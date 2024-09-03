AP Dhillon safe after shooting outside his Canadian home

This incident occurred a few weeks after AP Dhillon appeared alongside Bollywood star Salman Khan in the music video for his song “Old Money.”

Dhillon, a well-known Punjabi singer based in Vancouver, addressed the situation on his Instagram Stories on Monday night, following the reported shooting. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDO-Canadian rapper and singer AP Dhillon has assured his fans of his safety after reports emerged of shots being fired outside his residence in Canada.

Dhillon expressed gratitude to those who reached out with concern.

Media reports indicate that Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly claimed responsibility for the incident through a social media post.

“I’m safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all,” Dhillon stated.

In April, shots were also fired outside Khan's Mumbai apartment, with the actor alleging that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind it.

Dhillon, known for hits like “Brown Munde,” “Excuses,” and “Summer High,” is a rising figure in the global hip-hop scene.

Born Amritpal Singh Dhillon, the 31-year-old musician moved from Gurdaspur to Canada in 2015 to pursue a post-graduate course in Business Administration and Management.

Last year, a documentary series titled “AP Dhillon: First of A Kind” was released on Prime Video, detailing his journey.

(With inputs from PTI)