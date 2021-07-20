Website Logo
  Tuesday, July 20, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 41,4108
Total Cases 31,144,229
Today's Fatalities 499
Today's Cases 38,164
Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested over alleged creation of porn films

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

INDIAN actress and Celebrity Big Brother winner Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in India in a case related to the alleged creation and distribution of pornographic films. An official said on Monday (19) that Kundra is the “key conspirator” of the case.

He was taken into custody by the Crime Branch on Monday after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, “There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this.”

The case was registered at Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai on February 4.

Another official stated that an FIR (first information report) was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The official said, “On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the crime branch. Earlier, we registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were the accused.”

“We will conduct a probe into the case against Raj Kundra and find out if there is any link between this and pornography cases which we had registered earlier,” he added.

Businessman Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

