Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct new Star Wars movie

Obaid-Chinoy recently directed several episodes of Disneys hit series Ms Marvel.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attends the “Ms. Marvel” New York Gold House Event at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Disney)

By: Pramod Thomas

Ms Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been tapped to helm a new Star Wars film with Damon Lindelof attached as co-writer.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the Lucasfilm project is currently under scripting stage.

The movie is being touted as a first major big screen release for Lucasfilm after 2019’s Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

The studio has been focusing on its TV projects — The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor— over recent years since then.

Obaid-Chinoy, best known for her Oscar-winning documentary shorts Saving Face, A Girl in the River and The Price of Forgiveness, recently directed several episodes of Disney’s hit series Ms Marvel.

(PTI)