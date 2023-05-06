Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan pushed to September 7

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

By: Mohnish Singh

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan will have to wait till September 7 for the superstar’s second release of the year Jawan.

Shah Rukh and the producer of the action-entertainer Gauri Khan shared the new release date of the film on Instagram on Saturday. Jawan was earlier scheduled to premiere on June 2.

The film marks Shah Rukh’s maiden project with filmmaker Atlee, known for directing blockbuster Tamil movies Raja Rani, Their, Mersal, and Bigil.

Jawan, a pan India release, promises to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

It is produced by Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie also features South stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the action blockbuster Pathaan, which crossed the £100 million mark at the global box office. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, scheduled to arrive in December.