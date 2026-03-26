AS CHAIR of the British Muslim Trust, Shabir Randeree sits at the centre of Britain’s efforts to confront rising anti-Muslim hatred.

Formed by bringing together the Aziz Foundation and the Randeree Charitable Trust, the British Muslim Trust was selected in July 2025 to receive support from the government’s new Combatting Hate Against Muslims Fund, created in response to what authorities have described as record levels of anti-Muslim hate incidents across England.

Under his chairmanship, the organisation has begun developing a nationwide reporting system to capture both online and offline incidents, including those that often go unreported to the police. The trust also plans to provide direct support for victims, raise awareness of what constitutes a hate crime and encourage greater reporting from affected communities.

Randeree has spoken candidly about the responsibility. “Tackling anti-Muslim hatred is essential to building safer, more inclusive communities, and we are proud to have been appointed to deliver this important work,” he said. “The British Muslim Trust will work closely with partners across the country to support victims, listen to communities, and help ensure that every person can live free from fear and hatred.”

His commitment to interfaith solidarity was evident after an attack on a synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester during Yom Kippur in October 2025. Writing in Jewish News, he described the assault as “inhumane”, adding that Britain is at its best “when we stand shoulder to shoulder against hate, not when we retreat into our own silos.” Acknowledging the attacker’s apparent Muslim background, he added that “the threat of antisemitism and extremist ideologies must be confronted by all of us, both within our communities and across the nation”.

Beyond community leadership, Randeree has played a significant role in the development of Islamic finance in Britain. As founder-director of the Islamic Bank of Britain, now Al Rayan Bank, he helped secure the first licence granted in the UK for Islamic banking by the Financial Services Authority. He also chaired the European Islamic Investment Bank, now Rasmala plc, the first Sharia-compliant investment bank authorised in the UK, and has held roles including founding director of Bank Islami Pakistan and interim chairman of Al Baraka Bank South Africa.

His expertise contributed to the launch of the UK’s first government-issued sukuk in 2014, following service on the government’s Islamic Finance Task Force and the Asia Task Force between 2011 and 2014. In business, his DCD Group operates through UK subsidiaries focused on real estate investment, Islamic banking and technology venture capital across the UK, the US, Africa and the Middle East.

Education and youth opportunity have long been central to his work. He served as chancellor of the University of East London and spent a decade as chair of governors at Westminster Academy. Since December 2021 he has chaired the board of The King’s Trust International, mentoring young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Awarded a CBE in 2013, he holds honorary doctorates from the University of Warwick and Kingston University, and a centenary fellowship at St Edmund’s College, Cambridge.

ENDS