Scotland beat Denmark to qualify for World Cup after 26 years

Scotland finished top of Group C with 13 points, two ahead of Denmark, who are ranked 18 places above them.

Scotland

Scotland's Scott McTominay grabs the corner flag as Kenny McLean celebrates with teammates after scoring his long-range last-kick of the game goal during the World Cup qualification match between Scotland and Denmark at Hampden Park in Glasgow on November 18, 2025.

By Eastern EyeNov 19, 2025
SCOTLAND scored two stoppage-time goals to beat 10-man Denmark 4-2 on Tuesday, securing qualification for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.

In front of a large Glasgow crowd, substitute Kieran Tierney put Scotland back in front in the 93rd minute with a strike from outside the box.

Substitute Kenny McLean then added a fourth, lifting the ball over Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from the halfway line.

Scotland finished top of Group C with 13 points, two ahead of Denmark, who are ranked 18 places above them.

The result means Steve Clarke’s side will play at next year’s World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Denmark, who needed just a draw to qualify automatically, will go into the play-offs.

"There's always one last step," Scotland manager Steve Clarke told the BBC. "And the last step is always the hardest step.

"So it was just to put their minds at ease, make them comfortable, make them know that they could handle the occasion."

Clarke said he was taken aback by the quality of his team's goals.

"Scott McTominay scored the best overhead kick that I've ever seen," he said. "And it might not have been the best goal of the night. Absolutely incredible."

Denmark’s 2-2 draw at home to Belarus on Saturday had opened the door for Scotland to qualify automatically, despite Scotland’s 3-2 defeat in Greece on the same night.

McTominay overhead kick

Scotland went ahead in the third minute through an overhead kick from McTominay. With his back to goal near the penalty spot, the Napoli midfielder connected cleanly to score.

Denmark then settled and controlled possession for most of the first half but did not score.

Rasmus Hojlund equalised from the penalty spot in the 57th minute. Four minutes later, Denmark went down to 10 men when Rasmus Kristensen received a second booking for a challenge on John McGinn.

Scotland regained the lead in the 78th minute when Lawrence Shankland finished from a Lewis Ferguson corner, but Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu levelled soon after to make it 2-2.

Scotland pushed again in the closing stages. Tierney struck a loose ball from 25 yards past Schmeichel, and McLean sealed the result moments later.

"That just sums up this squad," said captain Andy Robertson. "Never say die. We just keep going right to the end and one of the craziest games.

"We put the country through it, but I'm sure it's worth it. We're going to the World Cup.

"I've hid it well, but today I've been in bits. I know the age I'm at, this could be my last chance to go to the World Cup."

(With inputs from agencies)

