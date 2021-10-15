Website Logo
  • Friday, October 15, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,814
Total Cases 34,037,592
Today's Fatalities 379
Today's Cases 16,862
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 451,814
Total Cases 34,037,592
Today's Fatalities 379
Today's Cases 16,862

News

Scientists targeted with threats, abuse during pandemic, finds UK survey

istock

By: Sarwar Alam

Scientists globally have faced an increased number of threats and abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey published in a British journal.

The journal Nature surveyed worldwide scientists who described receiving threats of violence after media appearances, with discussions about vaccines or drugs to fight COVID-19 being common triggers for harassment.

The “self-selecting” survey of 321 people working in fields relevant to COVID-19 found more than a fifth had received threats of physical or sexual violence.

“More than two-thirds of researchers reported negative experiences as a result of their media appearances or their social media comments, and 22 per cent had received threats of physical or sexual violence,” the survey findings noted this week.

“Some scientists said that their employer had received complaints about them, or that their home address had been revealed online,” it added.

Six people who responded to the questionnaire said they had been physically attacked following media appearances.

Some researchers told ‘Nature’ that they have learnt to cope with the harassment, accepting it as an unpleasant but expected side effect of getting information to the public.

And, 85 per cent of survey respondents said that their experiences of engaging with the media were always or mostly positive, even if they were harassed afterwards.

To get a broader sense of the scale of harassment, ‘Nature’ said it adapted an Australian survey, and asked science media centres in the UK, Canada, Taiwan, New Zealand and Germany to send it to scientists on their COVID-19 media lists.

The journal also emailed researchers in the US and Brazil who had been prominently quoted in the media.

More than one-quarter of respondents to the survey said they always or usually received comments from trolls or were personally attacked after speaking in the media about COVID-19.

And more than 40 per cent reported experiencing emotional or psychological distress after making media or social media comments.

The Nature survey also found those targeted with the most frequent harassment were most likely to say it had affected their willingness to give media interviews in the future.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
US to ship 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan
HEADLINE STORY
Third day of clashes in Bangladash over Koran ‘desecration’
UK
Money laundering trial ends as court refuses more time for prosecution
UK
Tory MP David Amess dies ‘after stabbing’
UK
UK Carrier Strike Group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth enters Bay of Bengal
UK
Racial bias in doctors’ recruitment across London, BMJ survey shows
UK
Ex-Met police officer gets suspended jail term for harassing colleagues
News
NHS urges Asians and ethnic minorities to learn CPR skills
News
Charity calls for action as new report says British Asian babies have more…
News
EXCLUSIVE: “Challenge company culture or lose war on talent”
UK
Asian hillwalking group featured in BBC documentary
News
Lateral flow tests for fully vaccinated international arrivals
Eastern Eye

Videos

Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Scientists targeted with threats, abuse during pandemic, finds UK survey
Chennai down Kolkata to win fourth IPL title
US to ship 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to…
Third day of clashes in Bangladash over Koran ‘desecration’
Akshay Kumar announces his next; set to play Major General…
Rana Daggubati to star in Netrikann director’s pan-India film