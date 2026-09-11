Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

10 times Samsung and Apple turned their rivalry into pure comedy, and the newest one just happened today

10 times Samsung and Apple turned their rivalry into pure comedy, and the newest one just happened today

Samsung and Apple turned their rivalry into pure comedy

AI generated
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 11, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
See Full Bio
Follow:

For a decade, Samsung's best joke about Apple was that it didn't even have a foldable phone. Today, that joke stopped being true, so Samsung had to write a new one in real time

Samsung has spent close to a decade making the same joke about Apple in slightly different outfits: we have a folding phone, and you don't. Today, Apple went and took that joke away from them by actually releasing one. Samsung didn't sit with that for even an hour. It just wrote a new joke, live, in front of everyone.

Here's how today's moment fits into a rivalry that's honestly been going for longer than some of the phones involved have been on sale.

1. Today: "Reheated leftovers" for Apple's first foldable

Minutes after Apple revealed the iPhone Duo during its "Surprise and Shine" event, Samsung Mobile's official account started live-tweeting commentary on the whole thing, taking aim at both the iPhone 18 Pro's design and the new foldable itself. "Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers," the account posted, which is about as clean a one-liner as corporate social media gets.



2. Today, continued: Duolingo somehow gets dragged in too

Samsung wasn't done. Someone on the team noticed Apple's new "Surprise and Shine" branding had a bit of an owl-mascot energy to it, and posted a mock apology straight to Duolingo: "I'm so sorry, @DuoLingo. They copied us too #Solidarity." Duolingo's own social team played along, and within a couple of hours a phone launch had somehow turned into a three-way bit involving a language app.




3. The Galaxy S II ads that mocked people queuing outside Apple Stores

Long before any of this lived on Twitter, Samsung was already doing this on television. Ads for the Galaxy S II poked fun at the long lines forming outside Apple Stores every time a new iPhone dropped. One exchange has stuck around in people's memories for years: an iPhone owner insists he can't switch to Samsung because he's creative, and his friend just cuts him down flat, "Dude, you're a barista."



4. The "Ingenious" campaign, starring an Apple Genius who never wins

This one deserves its own mention because of how it was built. Samsung ran a whole ad series around a fictional Apple Store "Genius" trying to sell customers on the iPhone X, only for shoppers to point out, politely but repeatedly, that Samsung's current flagship already did the same things and then some. Letting the joke come from the customer instead of Samsung's own script is honestly the smarter move, and it's part of why people still bring the campaign up years later.

5. "10 years of inferior iPhones"

To mark a full decade since the original iPhone launched, Samsung ran an ad that didn't bother being subtle about its argument: ten years, and Apple was still catching up to features Samsung already treated as standard.

The rivalry, at a glance
Today's joke"Reheated leftovers" aimed at the iPhone Duo
Longest-running jokeApple lacking a foldable phone, a bit Samsung ran for years
Most elaborate campaignThe "Ingenious" Apple Genius ad series
Oldest documented jabGalaxy S II ads mocking Apple Store queues
Today's surprise guestDuolingo, pulled into the joke by Samsung itself

6. The Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Flip4 ad that got its timing exactly right

Samsung didn't wait for Apple's own launch event to land this one. Right before it, an ad went out listing off Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Flip4 features that Samsung already knew the next iPhone had no answer for, timed specifically so it would be sitting in people's minds the moment Apple actually took the stage.

7. The original foldable dig, years before "reheated leftovers" existed

Before today's line, Samsung had already run a video reminding iPhone users, bluntly, that folding phones existed, they just weren't made by Apple. It's genuinely the exact joke that expired today, the moment Apple's own version became a real, sellable product instead of a punchline about something they didn't have.

8. Fans running off with the joke long after Samsung posted it

Neither brand controls where these jokes go once they're out. Today's "reheated leftovers" line alone had spawned a wave of fan-made replies, screenshots and edits within a couple of hours, following the same pattern Samsung's jabs have followed for years: post it, and let the internet do the rest of the work for free.

9. When marketing writers started treating the feud as an actual case study

At some point, this stopped being just online noise and started getting written up the way people write about Coke versus Pepsi, or Burger King versus McDonald's. The comparison holds up better than you'd think: Samsung doesn't have Apple's marketing budget, so leaning on being the quicker, sharper-tongued one is the only realistic way to actually win a round of this.

10. So what happens to the joke now that it's actually true?

That's the part nobody's answered yet. Samsung's best, most reliable material for the better part of a decade rested entirely on a gap that closed today. Whether "reheated leftovers" ends up sticking around the way the old foldable joke did, or whether Samsung needs something sharper once people actually get their hands on the iPhone Duo, depends on one thing nobody can fake: whether the product itself gives them anything real to work with.

Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

More For You

John Lewis
Peter Ruis is stepping down as John Lewis prepares for its next phase of change
iStock

John Lewis has lost £124m as Britain’s department stores run out of room for error

  • John Lewis Partnership posted a £124m pre-tax loss in the first half, 41 per cent higher than a year earlier.
  • John Lewis sales fell 2 per cent while Waitrose grew 4 per cent, highlighting the sharp difference between the two businesses.
  • The employee-owned group is investing in technology and its stores while calling on the government to reduce the cost of doing business.

The owner of John Lewis and Waitrose has suffered a £124m pre-tax loss in the first half of its financial year, as weaker discretionary spending and rising operating costs put pressure on the retail group.

The John Lewis Partnership's loss for the six months to August 1 was 41 per cent larger than the £88m loss recorded during the same period last year. Sales increased 2 per cent to £6.3bn, but the modest growth was not enough to offset higher costs and investment.

Keep ReadingShow less