  • Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect rejects plea deal

Hadi Matar earlier said he had only read two pages of The Satanic Verses but believed Rushdie had “attacked Islam.”

Salman Rushdie reacts on stage prior to a lecture from his book ‘Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder’, in Berlin on May 16, 2024. (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE suspect in the 2022 stabbing of author Salman Rushdie has refused a plea deal on Tuesday (2) that would have reduced his state prison sentence but subjected him to a federal terrorism-related charge, according to his lawyer.

Hadi Matar, 26, has been held without bail since the attack, in which he is accused of stabbing Rushdie over a dozen times, blinding him while the author was onstage about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York.

Nathaniel Barone, Matar’s lawyer, confirmed that Matar, a resident of Fairview, New Jersey, rejected the plea deal in Mayville, New York.

The proposed deal required Matar to plead guilty to attempted murder in Chautauqua County in exchange for a reduced state prison sentence of 20 years, down from 25 years.

Additionally, it would have required him to plead guilty to a federal charge of attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organisation, potentially adding another 20 years to his sentence, according to the attorneys.

Rushdie, who recounted the attack and his recovery in a memoir, had previously spent years in hiding after Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa in 1989 calling for his death due to the novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous. Rushdie re-emerged in public in the late 1990s and has travelled freely for the past two decades.

Matar, born in the US but holding dual citizenship in Lebanon, where his parents were born, became withdrawn and moody after visiting his father in Lebanon in 2018, according to his mother.

Rushdie described in his memoir seeing a man running toward him in the amphitheatre, where he was about to speak on the importance of protecting writers from harm. Rushdie is listed as a witness in Matar’s upcoming trial.

Representatives for Rushdie did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Related Stories

News
Past defeats made me better politician: Anas Sarwar
UK
Anjem Choudary claims ‘Kevin Keegan effect’ in trial
News
Nurse convicted of plotting hospital and RAF base bombings
News
New poll predicts Labour winning 484 of the 650 seats
News
Nottingham killings: 3 officers face probe over contact with killer
News
India stampede survivors recall the horror
News
Economic warnings dominate the final day of campaign
UK
Migrant nurse to get major payout in unfair dismissal case
News
Asian man’s death: Attacker acted in self-defence, says court
News
Labour will focus on legal migration and tackle worker inactivity: Anneliese Dodds
UK
Sunak to voters: Don’t do something you might regret
UK
1.8 million Britons owe over £50,000 in student loans, data shows

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect rejects plea deal
ai-model-osteoporosis
AI-model to predict osteoporosis risk
anas-sarwar-elections
Past defeats made me better politician: Anas Sarwar
Being a father has made me a better human: Zayn…
Geoffrey Boycott
Geoffrey Boycott diagnosed with cancer for second time
Anjem Choudary claims ‘Kevin Keegan effect’ in trial