  • Thursday, February 15, 2024
News

Salisbury’s first Muslim mayor expelled over alleged antisemitic remarks

The decision came following a thorough investigation by Tory officials

Atiqul Hoque

By: Pramod Thomas

THE first Muslim mayor of Salisbury, Atiqul Hoque, has been expelled from the Tory party after accusations of making antisemitic remarks on social media.

The decision came following a thorough investigation by Tory officials in response to a formal complaint, media reports said.

While specific details of the remarks remain undisclosed, the Salisbury Conservative Association emphasised its commitment to upholding values of tolerance, diversity, and respect.

It stated that Hoque’s comments were deemed to be in clear breach of the standards expected from individuals in public office.

“Following a careful examination of the evidence, it has been determined that councillor Hoque’s comments are in clear breach of the standards expected from individuals holding public office,” a spokesman was quoted as saying.

“We take such matters seriously and prioritise the maintenance of high ethical standards and values within our party.”

Hoque is a ward councillor for St Edmund’s and has been mayor since May 2023.

He has been serving as a councillor since 2015 and has the right to appeal the decision. However, he is no longer affiliated with the party and will continue serving as mayor as an independent representative.

According to reports, his future political endeavours may be affected by this incident.

This expulsion follows recent actions by the Labour party against two parliamentary candidates for anti-Israel comments, signaling a growing sensitivity towards remarks deemed discriminatory or offensive in the political sphere.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer suspended Graham Jones, the prospective parliamentary candidate for Hyndburn, for making derogatory remarks about Israel and advocating for the punishment of British volunteers in the Israel Defense Forces. This action came swiftly after Starmer withdrew support for Azhar Ali, a candidate for the Rochdale by-election, due to unaddressed anti-Semitic remarks made by Ali at the same event.

Eastern Eye

