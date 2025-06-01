Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ehthesham Haque becomes Sunderland’s first Asian and youngest mayor

Ehthesham Haque becomes Sunderland’s first Asian and youngest mayor

Ehthesham Haque

Chris Binding
By Chris BindingJun 01, 2025

A NEW mayor has been elected at Sunderland City Council who will be the youngest ever councillor in the role and first mayor of Asian descent.

The new mayor and mayoress of Sunderland were officially sworn in at a meeting of full council last Wednesday (21) at City Hall.

Councillor Ehthesham Haque, Barnes ward representative, will take on the ceremonial role of mayor with support from Hendon ward councillor Lynda Scanlan as mayoress.

The pair took over the ceremonial chains of office from retiring mayor councillor Allison Chisnall and consort Mr Alistair Thomson, following their year attending hundreds of engagements across the city.

Sunderland’s new mayor, Haque, is the city’s youngest aged 28 and is also the city’s first mayor of Asian descent.

Haque has lived in Sunderland since the age of 10, after relocating with his family from London, and was a former pupil of Richard Avenue Primary and Thornhill Comprehensive, before continuing his studies at Sunderland College, the University of Sunderland, and later at the prestigious Cambridge University.

He was elected as a Labour councillor for Barnes in 2023, works as a civil servant and has a passion for politics and community service, and was also governor at his former primary school prior to becoming deputy mayor. Haque lives with his wife and family in Sunderland.

The councillor described becoming the mayor as “the proudest achievement of my life so far” and said he was “honoured to serve the city of Sunderland” and “looked forward to celebrating the people of this city and its businesses, charities and communities.”

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

asian mayorsunderland city councilsunderland mayoryoungest councillorehthesham haque

Related News

M&S mum on Indian contractor as ‘weak link’
Business

M&S mum on Indian contractor as ‘weak link’

Valmik Thapar, India’s ‘Tiger Man’, Passes Away in Delhi
Asia

India's 'tiger man' and storyteller, Valmik Thapar, passes away in Delhi

Immunotherapy
Health

Immunotherapy drug to be a breakthrough for difficult-to-treat cancers

Bangladesh opens trial against Hasina over uprising crackdown
News

Bangladesh opens trial against Hasina over uprising crackdown

More For You

Disposable vapes ban goes into effect to curb youth addiction

Disposable vapes ban goes into effect to curb youth addiction

A BAN on disposable vapes goes into effect across the UK on Sunday (1) in a bid to protect children's health and tackle a "throwaway" culture.

"For too long, single-use vapes have blighted our streets as litter and hooked our children on nicotine," junior environment minister Mary Creagh said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian MPs arrive in UK to build support against Pakistan terror links

An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in London (X/@rsprasad)

Indian MPs arrive in UK to build support against Pakistan terror links

AN all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has arrived in London to reiterate India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

The multi-party delegation, including MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M Thambidurai, former minister of state MJ Akbar and ambassador Pankaj Saran, is scheduled to meet community groups, think tanks, parliamentarians and diaspora leaders.

Keep ReadingShow less
Oldham council leader Arooj Shah survives no-confidence vote amid identity politics row

Arooj Shah and Kamran Ghafoor during the council leadership challenge at Oldham Town Hall last Wednesday (21)

Oldham council leader Arooj Shah survives no-confidence vote amid identity politics row

Charlotte Hall

OLDHAM council leader Arooj Shah said the borough faces a ‘serious challenge around identity politics’ – with ‘every issue becoming a divisive issue’ – following a no-confidence vote mounted against her.

The town hall boss fended off the challenge at a full council meeting last Wednesday (21).

Keep ReadingShow less
Britain pumps £1.5bn into arms factories ahead of defence review

MBDA director of Mechanical Engineering Matt Beaumont shows defence secretary John Healey a Storm Shadow missile on an assembly line at the MBDA Storm Shadow factory on May 31, 2025 in Stevenage, England. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

Britain pumps £1.5bn into arms factories ahead of defence review

BRITAIN will invest £1.5 billion ($2bn) in new weapons factories to ramp up defence production capacity, the government said, ahead of a major review of its armed forces and military strategy.

The Strategic Defence Review, due to be published on Monday (2), will assess the threats facing the UK amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and pressure from US president Donald Trump for NATO allies to bolster their own defences.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK Disposable Vape Ban Sparks Fire Safety Warnings Over Stockpiling

Disposable vapes are currently the most commonly used devices among underage users

Getty Images

UK disposable vapes ban sparks fire safety warnings over stockpiling

Vapers in the UK have been warned not to stockpile single-use e-cigarettes ahead of a nationwide ban coming into effect this Sunday, as the devices pose a significant fire hazard if not stored correctly.

The Local Government Association (LGA) issued the warning in response to concerns that many consumers are hoarding disposable vapes before the ban begins. Under the new regulations, retailers will be prohibited from selling single-use vapes from Sunday, and businesses that fail to comply face penalties.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc