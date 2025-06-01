Ehthesham Haque becomes Sunderland’s first Asian and youngest mayor

David Fothergill, chair of the LGA’s community wellbeing board, cautioned both consumers and retailers, stating: “We want to remind businesses to ensure all remaining stocks of disposable vapes are sold, and that they only purchase products complying with the new regulations.

“If businesses have any single-use vapes in their possession after Sunday, they will not be able to sell them to shoppers and must ensure they are stored and disposed of safely. We would also urge caution to anyone stockpiling disposable vapes. Failing to store disposable vapes correctly could cost lives, given the significant fire risk they pose.”

The disposable vapes ban has been introduced to address the sharp rise in youth vaping and the growing environmental issues linked to improper disposal. Many of the products contain lithium-ion batteries, which, if crushed or exposed to heat, can ignite and cause fires.

Research by online nicotine retailer Haypp revealed that 82% of disposable vape users are considering stockpiling their preferred products before the ban takes effect.

Environmental concerns have also been cited as a key factor behind the ban. According to Material Focus, a non-profit dedicated to improving electrical recycling in the UK, an estimated five million disposable vapes were being thrown away incorrectly each week in 2024. This figure is nearly four times higher than in 2023.

Scott Butler, executive director of Material Focus, highlighted the risks: “Thirteen vapes every second are being incorrectly disposed of, and that’s a huge environmental pollution problem. The liquid in many vape batteries is toxic and could run into waterways, as well as harm animals. It’s also a significant fire risk because lithium batteries are known to cause fires when crushed with general waste.”

He added: “Vapes are a huge environmental pollution problem, so we hope the ban goes some way to reducing waste.”

Disposable vapes are currently the most commonly used devices among underage users. According to Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), more than 20% of UK children have tried vaping. Campaigners say the sweet flavours and brightly coloured packaging of many disposable vapes appeal particularly to younger consumers.

Under the incoming regulations, only vapes that are rechargeable, refillable and fitted with replaceable coils will be permitted for sale in the UK.

Despite the government's move, experts have raised concerns that the vaping industry may already be preparing to sidestep the rules. There are fears that cheap imports, especially from China, may enter the UK market through unregulated channels, especially following new US tariffs on Chinese goods.

Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive of ASH, commented: “There’s already a sizeable illegal market. Whether the disposable vapes ban makes that risk greater depends on how quickly legitimate retailers can provide products that meet users’ needs. People don’t necessarily want to go looking for illegal products if they can buy legal ones in their local shop or supermarket.”

Enforcement of the ban is expected to be a major challenge, particularly at UK borders. Kate Pike, lead officer for vaping at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, said additional funding had been allocated for customs inspections, but called for stronger import controls to stop illegal vapes from entering the country.

“We have extra funding to do more at ports and borders,” she said. “From our point of view, it’s important, because obviously it makes a big difference if we can stop [illegal vapes entering the country].”

Retailers have been instructed to clear their stock of single-use e-cigarettes and dispose of unsold products safely in compliance with environmental and fire safety regulations. With the disposable vapes ban imminent, authorities are urging consumers not to hoard the soon-to-be-banned products, both for safety and to support the policy’s intended public health and environmental benefits.