Proud moment for Sadiq Khan's family as King knights London mayor

Khan has become the first person to receive this honour while serving in the role.

Proud moment for Sadiq Khan’s family as King knights London mayor

Sir Sadiq Khan

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 12, 2025
THE London mayor, Sadiq Khan (right), was knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace in the capital on Tuesday (10).

Sir Sadiq, who was re-elected for a historic third term in May 2024, went down on one knee during the traditional ceremony, as the King dubbed him with a sword. The mayor was recognised in the monarch’s New Year honours list for his political and public service.

He has become the first person to receive this honour while serving in the role.

Speaking after the ceremony, Sir Sadiq said: “I am immensely proud to receive a knighthood from His Majesty the King.

“Growing up on a council estate in Tooting, I never could have imagined that I would one day receive this great honour while serving as the mayor of London. It is a truly humbling moment for myself and my family, and one that I hope inspires others to believe in the incredible opportunities that our great capital offers. I will forever be honoured to serve the city that I love and will continue to do all I can to build a fairer, safer, greener and more prosperous London for everyone.”

He revealed that he joked with the King about which of them was a bigger workaholic, adding that the monarch “was very chuffed that he managed to personally give me this honour”.

Sir Sadiq described the ceremony as “a great day for the family”, with his mother in attendance and emotional since the honour was announced.

“Obviously, from my background, being the son of immigrants, my parents coming here from Pakistan, it’s a big deal for us,” he said.

Before becoming mayor, Sir Sadiq worked as a human rights lawyer and served as Labour MP for Tooting from 2005.

He held various ministerial positions, including minister of state for transport, becoming the first Muslim to attend cabinet.

Dame Emily Thornberry, MP for Islington South and Finsbury, also received her damehood during the ceremony for political and public service.

