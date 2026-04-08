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Sabrina Carpenter says her Coachella 2026 set will be “very special” with months of preparation behind it

Sabrina Carpenter preparing for Coachella headline performance

Sabrina Carpenter

She says the show has been in development for seven months

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Sabrina Carpenter preparing for Coachella headline performance
  • Singer says the show has been in development for seven months
  • Reflects on her 2024 debut when she first performed “Espresso”

A headline set shaped over time

Sabrina Carpenter has described her upcoming performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as the most ambitious of her career so far.

Speaking in an interview with Perfect Magazine, the singer said the 2026 show has allowed her more time than usual to develop ideas, with planning beginning around seven months ago. She noted that the extended timeline has given space to shape the production in greater detail than her previous tours or festival appearances.

A different approach to building the show

Carpenter explained that most live shows are put together quickly, often moving straight into rehearsals. This time, however, the process has been more considered, with time set aside to map out the creative direction before stepping into the physical stage work.

She described the journey as longer than usual, adding that the result is expected to feel distinct and carefully put together.

Looking back at her Coachella debut

The 26-year-old first performed at Coachella in 2024, on the same day she released her single Espresso. She recalled the moment as significant, marking an early milestone in her recent run of releases.

Now returning as a headliner, Carpenter said the upcoming set feels surreal, as it brings together songs that have taken on new life since their release and reached wider audiences.

A major year for the festival

This year’s edition of the festival will also feature headline performances from Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma.

Carpenter recently released the music video for her single House Tour, featuring appearances from Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley, with the latter also co-directing the project.

coachellamusicsabrina carpentersabrina carpenter coachella 2026

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