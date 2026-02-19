Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Royal Mint celebrates Beano’s 'Dennis the Menace' with special 50p release

75 years of Dennis the Menace

Dennis the Menace 50p

Created in partnership with Beano

x/ PMA_Accountants
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 19, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • New commemorative 50p honours the long-running comic character
  • Design features Dennis alongside his dog Gnasher
  • Colour editions and visitor strike experience planned

A comic icon makes the jump to coinage

The Royal Mint has launched a commemorative 50p celebrating 75 years of Dennis the Menace, bringing one of Britain’s most recognisable comic figures into the world of collectable currency.

Created in partnership with Beano, the coin depicts the trouble-making schoolboy in his trademark red-and-black stripes, joined by his loyal dog Gnasher. Select editions feature colour printing to highlight the pair’s distinctive look.

From Dundee pages to national keepsake

Dennis first appeared in March 1951, while the comic itself debuted in 1938, published by Dundee-based DC Thomson. Over the decades, the title has introduced generations of readers to characters including Minnie the Minx, The Bash Street Kids and Roger the Dodger.

Mint officials said the design aims to capture the character’s irreverent spirit and enduring popularity, positioning the coin as both a nostalgic keepsake and a celebration of British comic culture.

Collectors’ editions and visitor experience

The coin went on sale via the Royal Mint website on Thursday morning, with prices beginning at £15 for a brilliant uncirculated version and £25 for colour editions.

From 26 February, visitors to the Royal Mint Experience in Llantrisant will also be able to strike their own Dennis the Menace 50p, adding an interactive element to the anniversary celebrations.

Marking decades of mischief

By immortalising Dennis on a circulating denomination, the release underscores the character’s place in British popular culture, a figure whose pranks and rebellious streak have remained a fixture of childhood reading for three quarters of a century.

comicbritish cultureroyal mintdennis the menace 50p

Related News

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us