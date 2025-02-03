Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Robotic tea machines serve chai to millions at Maha Kumbh Mela

chai-point-kumbh

India's Para-Commandos at a Chai Point tea stall at the Maha Kumbh. (Photo: X/@Chai_Point)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

AT THE Maha Kumbh Mela in India's Prayagraj, modern technology is being used to enhance traditional practices. Chai Point, in collaboration with the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), has introduced robotic tea-making stalls at the event.

These automated tea stations aim to serve over one crore cups of chai throughout the Mela. The tea is prepared using Nandini brand milk, and organisers plan to set a Guinness World Record for the most cups served at a single event. Despite having only 10 stalls, each can serve thousands of cups daily to meet the demand of millions of visitors.

Harvard Business School Professor Tarun Khanna, who is attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, highlighted the use of technology at the event. Writing in his blog, Khanna described how state-of-the-art robots are preparing and serving chai, ensuring consistency, quality, and affordability.

"The chai is being made by a state-of-the-art robotic tea machine, ensuring quality and affordability," he wrote. Khanna was impressed by the efficiency and scale of the operation in a setting where millions of people gather.

Beyond the tea stalls, Khanna also noted the extensive security arrangements at the Mela. He observed that India's para-commandos were deployed for crowd management, supported by a high-tech surveillance system. This includes a NASA-style control room, drones, and distributed sensors designed to monitor the large crowds and help authorities address any issues.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared Khanna’s observations on social media, emphasising the combination of tradition and technology at the event. He quoted Khanna’s description of the Maha Kumbh Mela as "the world's largest gathering of humanity," with an expected attendance of 250 million people over several weeks.

The peak daily footfall is projected to reach 50 million, and the event is being hosted in a temporary megacity set up for the occasion.

Chai Point also shared its perspective on its participation at the Mela through its official Instagram handle.

The company stated, "At Chai Point, we don’t just serve chai; we are in the business of fuelling India’s aspirations one cup at a time. And there’s no better place to showcase our scale and impact than the Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest human gathering—a once-in-144-years phenomenon. We’re not just participating; we’re leading. And our ‘Chai Point at Mahakumbh’ series documents this journey."

The company also announced the launch of a film in the series titled Finding the Chai, which explores locations where Chai Point is serving tea and fostering a sense of community.

Chai Point emphasised that the Maha Kumbh represents chai at an unprecedented scale, and the company is equipped to handle such an event. The company also acknowledged its official partners: Britannia Good Day as the brand partner, KMF Nandini as the dairy partner, and Goeld Frozen Food as the menu partner.

Additionally, Chai Point announced, "We’re honoured to announce that Chai Point is here to serve warmth and energy to millions who converge at the sacred Triveni Sangam over the next 45 days. With our presence across 9 strategic locations at the Kumbh grounds, the perfect cup of chai is never too far from you. This isn’t just another milestone for us – it’s an opportunity to serve our ‘India runs on Chai’ philosophy at the heart of India’s cultural heritage. Stay tuned for more updates as we share stories from this incredible gathering."

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is being held from 13 January to 26 February in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

chai point collaborationguinness world recordharvard business schoolkumbh melamaha kumbh melamaha kumbh mela 2025robotic tea machinesuttar pradeshnandini brand milkchai point

Related News

Top 10 performances of Pawan Chopra
Top lists

Top 10 performances of Pawan Chopra

Eastern Eye
u19-t20-wc-champs
Editorial

India win second consecutive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title

More For You

Indian-students-Ireland

The deceased, Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Chithoori Bhargav, were pronounced dead at the scene. (Photo: X/@allaboutcarlow)

Car crash in Ireland kills two Indian students, two hospitalised

TWO Indian students in their 20s died, and two others were seriously injured after their car crashed into a tree in County Carlow, Ireland, early on Friday, Irish police said.

The deceased, Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Chithoori Bhargav, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two others, a man and a woman, were taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Getty

Starmer will also meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer becomes first UK prime minister to attend EU meeting since Brexit

KEIR STARMER is visiting Brussels to join a meeting of European Union leaders, making him the first British prime minister to do so since Brexit.

The talks will focus on defence, security cooperation, and trade. Starmer will also meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nirmala-Sitharaman-Reuters

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual budget on Saturday, February 1. (Photo: Reuters)

Key points from India's 2025 budget

INDIA will focus on increasing the spending power of its middle class, encouraging private investment, and promoting inclusive development, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday while presenting the annual budget.

Sitharaman said the budget for 2025-26 includes measures for the poor, youth, farmers, and women. She also highlighted "transformative reforms in taxation."

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer seeks strong protections for military base in Chagos deal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a meeting with business leaders on January 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Benjamin Cremel - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Starmer seeks strong protections for military base in Chagos deal

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer and his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam on Friday (31) spoke directly for the first time about the Chagos Islands deal, Starmer's office said.

Britain and its former colony reached a deal last October to hand back Chagos -- which it kept control of after Mauritius gained independence in the 1960s -- provided a UK-US military base remains on the largest island, Diego Garcia.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tommy Robinson supporters and anti-racism groups to face off

Supporters of Tommy Robinson carry a banner in Parliament Square. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tommy Robinson supporters and anti-racism groups to face off

PROTESTERS supporting far-right activist Tommy Robinson and anti-racism campaigners will gather in central London on Saturday (1), with police deploying extra officers to maintain order and prevent clashes.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is serving an 18-month prison sentence for breaching a High Court injunction. His supporters, rallying under the banners "Stop the Isolation" and "Unite the Kingdom," will assemble near Waterloo Station from midday before marching to Whitehall.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc