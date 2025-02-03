Robotic tea machines serve chai to millions at Maha Kumbh Mela

AT THE Maha Kumbh Mela in India's Prayagraj, modern technology is being used to enhance traditional practices. Chai Point, in collaboration with the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), has introduced robotic tea-making stalls at the event.

These automated tea stations aim to serve over one crore cups of chai throughout the Mela. The tea is prepared using Nandini brand milk, and organisers plan to set a Guinness World Record for the most cups served at a single event. Despite having only 10 stalls, each can serve thousands of cups daily to meet the demand of millions of visitors.

Harvard Business School Professor Tarun Khanna, who is attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, highlighted the use of technology at the event. Writing in his blog, Khanna described how state-of-the-art robots are preparing and serving chai, ensuring consistency, quality, and affordability.

"The chai is being made by a state-of-the-art robotic tea machine, ensuring quality and affordability," he wrote. Khanna was impressed by the efficiency and scale of the operation in a setting where millions of people gather.

Beyond the tea stalls, Khanna also noted the extensive security arrangements at the Mela. He observed that India's para-commandos were deployed for crowd management, supported by a high-tech surveillance system. This includes a NASA-style control room, drones, and distributed sensors designed to monitor the large crowds and help authorities address any issues.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared Khanna’s observations on social media, emphasising the combination of tradition and technology at the event. He quoted Khanna’s description of the Maha Kumbh Mela as "the world's largest gathering of humanity," with an expected attendance of 250 million people over several weeks.

Professor Tarun Khanna of the Harvard Business School @TarunKhannaHBS is at the Maha Kumbh



His daily observations provide a fascinating view into the happenings there….



This blog edition was particularly interesting and worth sharing with you all…



“Hot Chai, Robotics at the… pic.twitter.com/QiCR57pjMi

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 21, 2025

The peak daily footfall is projected to reach 50 million, and the event is being hosted in a temporary megacity set up for the occasion.

Chai Point also shared its perspective on its participation at the Mela through its official Instagram handle.

The company stated, "At Chai Point, we don’t just serve chai; we are in the business of fuelling India’s aspirations one cup at a time. And there’s no better place to showcase our scale and impact than the Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest human gathering—a once-in-144-years phenomenon. We’re not just participating; we’re leading. And our ‘Chai Point at Mahakumbh’ series documents this journey."

The company also announced the launch of a film in the series titled Finding the Chai, which explores locations where Chai Point is serving tea and fostering a sense of community.

Chai Point emphasised that the Maha Kumbh represents chai at an unprecedented scale, and the company is equipped to handle such an event. The company also acknowledged its official partners: Britannia Good Day as the brand partner, KMF Nandini as the dairy partner, and Goeld Frozen Food as the menu partner.

Additionally, Chai Point announced, "We’re honoured to announce that Chai Point is here to serve warmth and energy to millions who converge at the sacred Triveni Sangam over the next 45 days. With our presence across 9 strategic locations at the Kumbh grounds, the perfect cup of chai is never too far from you. This isn’t just another milestone for us – it’s an opportunity to serve our ‘India runs on Chai’ philosophy at the heart of India’s cultural heritage. Stay tuned for more updates as we share stories from this incredible gathering."

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is being held from 13 January to 26 February in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.