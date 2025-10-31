Rising clamour for Sunak’s return

RISHI SUNAK, who was written off af­ter leading the Tories to their worst defeat in history, will be greatly en­couraged by the surprisingly warm re­sponse from readers to his first col­umn for the Sunday Times.

This was from a Neil Walker: “Run for Tory leader again Mr Sunak!”

This was followed up by James Green: “I miss Rishi!!!”

There was a similar reaction to a soft interview done by feature writer Alice Thomson in the Times at Rishi’s “mod­est” home in Yorkshire.

With , wife Akshata Murty and their daughters Krishna and Anoushka getty images

“Personally I’d be happy to have him back,” commented Paul Dodds. “He was in an impossible position having fol­lowed the two most woeful Conservative leaders I can re-call. He certainly has more integrity and intellect than any of the other leaders and is able to reflect and improve. Maybe he will reflect on his support for Brexit as he follows the data. I also appreciate his genuine pub­lic service. He seemed politically naive in a pool of sharks.”

To which, David Waite added: “He will have learned from his time in power and come back more suited to the role of PM.”

But can that happen? Let’s recall he lost to Liz Truss in September 2022 by 81,236 votes to 60,399. It is only after she stepped down as prime minister after 45 days in power that he was chosen unop­posed by Tory MPs and served as prime minister from October 25, 2022 until July 5, 2024. Under Rishi’s leadership, the To­ries lost 251 seats and went down to 121.

Meeting armed forces veterans in Richmond in 2024 Getty Images

In the real world this suggests the Tory party membership is unlikely to wel­come him back as leader, but British politics has become very volatile with wild swings from one extreme to anoth­er. Rishi should perhaps think again if he is considering quitting the Commons at the next election. If he is to remain rele­vant in British politics, it is better for him to stay the backbench MP for Richmond and Northallerton in North Yorkshire, which he has represented since 2015.

The Sunday Times, which has taken him on as a business columnist, is giving his fee to the Richmond Project, the charity Rishi and his wife, Akshata Mur­ty, have set up to help people conquer their fear of maths.

And , Rachel Reeves Getty Images

Rishi has said very little about internal Tory party politics, apparently because “he does not want to do backseat driving”. But writing a column for the Sunday Times does give him huge influence as he will now have the chance to give his views on a wide range of political and economic issues. His voice commands respect.

In his first column, he recognised that chancellor Rachel Reeves was facing tough choices, but advised her not to raise taxes.

“The result has been months of specu­lation about what taxes Labour will raise as it seeks to plug the gap,” he writes. “The uncertainty this has created has led to a cut in business investment, hit con­sumer confidence and frozen the property market.”

He says: “Rais­ing taxes would be a disaster for the UK – and particularly if increases are concentrated on a narrow base as Reeves tries to remain technically compliant with manifesto commitments. Such tax rises would be particularly distortionary and damaging to growth.”

As a former chancellor, he appears to understand the predicament facing the government ahead of the budget on No­vember 26: “Reeves herself has, sensibly, begun to acknowledge the need for cuts, hence the attempt to curb burgeoning welfare spending. But the parliamentary Labour party didn’t agree. Borrowing more is not a credible option. It risks a crippling rise in the cost of servicing government debt – which, at £111 bil­lion, already accounts for 8.3 per cent of total spending. The choice then is sim­ple: spending cuts or tax rises. If the chancellor opts for the latter, it will crush confidence still further and depress growth, making next year’s budget even more painful than this one will be.”

The comments appear to be from gen­uine readers rather than AI-generated content. This is from Chris Judge: “Im­pressive to see Sunak’s measured con­siderations are relatively free of political point scoring unlike the majority of arm­chair experts on this site. I’m not a Con­servative supporter, but more inclined to listen to somebody who has been there and done that.”

G Carr: “Sunak is infinitely more intelligent and economically competent than Reeves.”

JR Mead-Thomas: “Sunak was a good prime minister but lacked political nous. He was haunted by the antics of Truss and Boris and was never going to turn the ship round after that. I’d pay good money to have him back at the helm now instead of this absolute shower……(Who are tak­ing my good money and spending it very quickly.”

Kim Talmache: “Watching Reeves undo Sunak’s careful work righting our economy is a tragedy that will harm the very people Labour set out to help the most.”

One can almost hear the sigh from Stuart Birkett: “If only he had had a chance to govern.”

V Strickland: “Rishi was in the wrong place at the wrong time and kudos to him for not run­ning away because I have a feel­ing he is going to be needed in the future.”

Bal Dhanoa: “Really hope he de­cides to run for leadership again with­out the Boris/Truss drama haunting him. Conservative party needs you.”

In the Times interview, Thomson reveals: “My youngest son has even shown me TikTok memes beg­ging Sunak to return, and an­other poll last week sug­gested as many vot­ers now wish Sunak had won in 2024 as Sir Keir Starmer.”

Rishi confirms he had no intention of leaving for California after his election defeat: “We have such a strong emo­tional connection with Yorkshire, it was never a possibility. This will always be our home. The kids are planning birth­days, 21sts. We have a big marquee every year for a local party.”

Thomson says that “if Sunak were given another chance to lead even a Tory rump, I sus­pect he might be tempted one day to have another go at the top job”.

He tells her: “I look at president Trump and obviously I don’t agree with everything he has done, but he has got stuff done. I think he benefited from his period away. He had time to reflect on what he got right and wrong and realised what he wanted to achieve, and how this time perhaps he could do it. I’m not going to dwell on it, but I hope to help from the sidelines.”

Rishi, still only 45, informs Thomson that he has another 30 years of working life and points to prove: “I don’t think I’m over yet and nor is the Con­servative party.”

From reader V Kay: “Mr Sunak repre­sents all that is good about the Hindu community in our country. It is so sad that his was a ‘battlefield promotion’, an excellent term for what happened to him. Seeing the shambles of a govern­ment we have gifted ourselves through the last general election, I am sure many, many voters wish they hadn’t gone for Labour. I am very glad to see him still serving as an MP.”

Binaifer Motashaw: “I wholeheartedly agree. I hope he is reading this. Come back SOON!”

My tip to Rishi would be to keep in touch with British Asian opinion by reading Eastern Eye. He won’t agree with me, but I think he should have stuck out as chancellor in Boris Johnson’s cabinet. He became prime minister too soon. He should now follow his dharma and com­mit to staying the MP for Richmond and Northallerton for the long term.