Innovative gardens to feature at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024

Embracing an all-edible approach, the Planet Good Earth Garden presents RHS Chelsea’s inaugural edible skate park, featuring a massive two-tonne granite skate ramp enveloped within a diverse range of edible plants – Image Credit: RHS

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Amidst the vibrant showcase at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the All About Plants category, supported by Project Giving Back, brings a unique twist to gardening, spotlighting innovation, health, inclusivity, and the joy of plants.

Setting an unprecedented example, the Planet Good Earth Garden by Betongpark & Urban Organic stands out with its fusion of urban skateboarding and edible horticulture.

Embracing an all-edible approach, this garden presents RHS Chelsea’s inaugural edible skate park, featuring a massive two-tonne granite skate ramp enveloped within a diverse range of edible plants.

Crafted collaboratively by skaters, parents, and agricultural enthusiasts, this garden exemplifies how outdoor learning amid nature’s bounty can significantly enhance the well-being and confidence of young people, a press release by RHS said.

A radical step towards nurturing gut health takes centre stage at the Bowel Research UK Microbiome Garden by Sid Hill and Chris Hull.

Offering a probiotic haven, this garden showcases an edible wildflower meadow, celebrating gut-friendly flora.

Species like sweet dock, lupins, and camassia take prominence, drawing attention to the intricate relationship between soil health, plant diversity, and the human microbiome.

Departing from the conventional flora, The Size of Wales Garden by Daniel Bristow captivates visitors with a staggering 313 plant species, many of which are seldom seen at the show.

Reflecting the astounding variety of tropical forest tree species within a single hectare, this garden introduces exotic plants like the Azorella trifurcata, resembling mossy carrots, alongside peculiar specimens like Leptinella ‘Country Park’ and Rubus squarrosus, resembling alien creations.

Shifting focus to a UK forest ecosystem, The Pulp Friction: Growing Skills Garden pioneers inclusivity, challenging perceptions surrounding individuals with learning difficulties.

Its design creates an inclusive space, emphasising the capabilities of all individuals and their contributions to horticulture.

Several other gardens within this category champion the therapeutic and inclusive essence of gardens.

The Panathlon Joy Garden exudes an uplifting ambiance, underscoring that joy knows no bounds, while the Sue Ryder Grief Kind Garden offers a serene retreat for reflection and solace.

Helena Pettit, Director of Shows, Commercial and Innovation, expressed her enthusiasm, highlighting the diversity of ideas showcased in the All About Plants gardens. She said, “Whether you garden for your own health, the health of the planet or just for the joy of it, these gardens have something for everyone with inspiration for gardeners to try something new.”

All the gardens in the All About Plants category are supported by Project Giving Back, an exceptional grant-giving charity championing gardens that serve meaningful causes at RHS Chelsea.

With a focus on unique and specialised plants, these gardens redefine the narrative of gardening.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show runs from May 21 to May 25, 2024, with tickets available for purchase online at rhs.org.uk/chelsea