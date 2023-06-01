Website Logo
  Thursday, June 01, 2023
Ranj Singh: ‘I was managed out of ITV’

Singh’s statement follows veteran presenter Phillip Schofield’s admission that he was in an “unwise, but not illegal” relationship

Dr Ranj Singh

By: Eastern Eye

The doctor and TV presenter Ranj Singh has criticised the “toxic culture” at ITV, claiming he was under-utilised and “managed out” of This Morning after he complained about the editor of the show.

His statement follows veteran presenter Phillip Schofield’s admission that he was in an “unwise, but not illegal” relationship with a “much younger man” and that he had lied about the affair.

Schofield, who was at the helm of This Morning for two decades, announced last week that he was quitting the show and ITV completely.

Singh appeared on This Morning as a resident doctor. He was on the show for 10 years and “genuinely loved and valued working there”.

“However, over time I grew increasingly worried about things behind the scenes and how people, including myself, were being treated,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “I didn’t know the truth about what was going on with Phillip, but I do know the issues with This Morning go far beyond him. It takes more than one person to create a culture.”

Singh said he raised concerns about the editor Martin Frizzell’s behaviour with ITV Daytime head Emma Gormley, “especially given that my job is to look after people’s wellbeing and I had been heavily involved in diversity, anti-bullying and mental health projects across the channel”.

“I then found myself being used less and less,” Singh said.

“I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV – the culture at This Morning had become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out.”

However, ITV said that an external and independent advisor it had appointed to carry out a review following Singh’s complaint “found no evidence of bullying or discrimination.”

“At ITV we are fully committed to providing every opportunity for anyone who works with us to raise any concern or comments they may have,” its spokesperson said.

