Website Logo
  • Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Ram Navami, Swaminarayan birth anniversary celebrated at Neasden temple

Monks participated in discourses and rendering of devotional songs in the morning and evening, while annakut or the ceremonial offering of food took place at noon

Ram Navami and Swaminarayan jayanti being celebrated at the Neasden temple in London. (Image credit: baps.org)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Various ceremonies marked the Hindu festival of Ram Navami and the jayanti (birth anniversary) of spiritual leader Swaminarayan at the Neasden temple in London.

Devotees and well-wishers visited the temple – also known as BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir – throughout the day on March 30 to attend religious and spiritual programmes.

Monks participated in discourses and rendering of devotional songs in the morning and evening, while annakut or the ceremonial offering of food took place at noon.

The celebrations culminated with a special arti – a ritual where light is offered in the form of flame – at 10.10 pm, the time when Swaminarayan was born in the small north Indian village of Chhapaiya in 1781.

Hindus worldwide celebrate Ram Navami – the ninth day of the lunar month of Chaitra – as the day Lord Ram was born.

Swaminarayan led socio-spiritual awakening in India till his death in 1830 by introducing social reforms and promoting non-violence. Regarded as a manifestation of God, he preached against superstitions and addictions. He also built several temples, including the Swaminarayan Mandir in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
Donald Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult’ to America
News
Five arrested over human sacrifice in Guwahati temple
UK
Swansea Bay Health Board to hire 900 overseas nurses
News
Oxford college accused of ‘cancelling’ St George’s Day fete for Eid dinner
US
Ambassador Eric Garcetti will deepen cooperation with India: US
UK
Humza Yousaf’s journey to political success began during school days
News
ChatGPT ban in Italy: European nations to consider stronger restrictions
News
Rahul Gandhi’s conviction: India’s opposition shows signs of unity against BJP
News
Soaring prices dampen UK Ramadan celebrations
UK
Priti Patel writes to Braverman to scrap Essex migrant camp plan
News
FDA finds Indian company’s eye drops that caused deaths violated safety norms
UK
NHS launches campaign to vaccinate vulnerable populations against Covid
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW