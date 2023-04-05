Ram Navami, Swaminarayan birth anniversary celebrated at Neasden temple

Monks participated in discourses and rendering of devotional songs in the morning and evening, while annakut or the ceremonial offering of food took place at noon

Ram Navami and Swaminarayan jayanti being celebrated at the Neasden temple in London. (Image credit: baps.org)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Various ceremonies marked the Hindu festival of Ram Navami and the jayanti (birth anniversary) of spiritual leader Swaminarayan at the Neasden temple in London.



Devotees and well-wishers visited the temple – also known as BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir – throughout the day on March 30 to attend religious and spiritual programmes.



Monks participated in discourses and rendering of devotional songs in the morning and evening, while annakut or the ceremonial offering of food took place at noon.



The celebrations culminated with a special arti – a ritual where light is offered in the form of flame – at 10.10 pm, the time when Swaminarayan was born in the small north Indian village of Chhapaiya in 1781.



Hindus worldwide celebrate Ram Navami – the ninth day of the lunar month of Chaitra – as the day Lord Ram was born.



Swaminarayan led socio-spiritual awakening in India till his death in 1830 by introducing social reforms and promoting non-violence. Regarded as a manifestation of God, he preached against superstitions and addictions. He also built several temples, including the Swaminarayan Mandir in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.