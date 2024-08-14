Diaspora organisation rejects criticism of Ram Mandir float at US parade

Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January this year. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

A LEADING diaspora organisation has strongly rejected and condemned the “communal hate and bigotry” directed at its annual India Day parade after it announced that a tableau of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be featured at the event in Manhattan this week.

The Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) had announced that the Ram Mandir tableau will be the highlight of the India Day parade, set to take place in Manhattan on 18 August to commemorate India’s Independence Day.

FIA chairman Ankur Vaidya said that the India Day Parade, which has been held annually for four decades, is being targeted by “hate-filled bigotry” due to the inclusion of the Ram Mandir float.

A coalition of human rights and interfaith organisations has condemned the float’s inclusion and has written to New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, urging them to condemn and oppose what they call an “anti-Muslim” float at the parade. The organisations called for “immediate and decisive” action to prevent the float’s inclusion, with Indian American Muslim Council president Mohammed Jawad stating that “such an event threatens the values of inclusivity and tolerance that New York City and the state of New York proudly uphold.”

In a statement, Vaidya said that FIA, a five-decade-old, 100 per cent volunteer-run non-profit, finds itself under “heavy scrutiny” for organising a peaceful community celebration that its dedicated volunteers have worked tirelessly to prepare. He added that the “malicious and hate-filled scrutiny,” spread on social media, has led to the loss of sponsorships—the “lifeblood” of the event—and caused fear among law-abiding citizens about potential unruly conduct due to the hateful messages circulating online.

Vaidya noted that the theme for this year’s celebration is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “the world is one family,” and stated that “for over four decades, the parade has been a celebration of community, growing due to its display of inclusion and diversity, allowing participants to express themselves respectfully and peacefully without diminishing or disrespecting others. Despite our longstanding tradition of celebrating diversity, we are now the target of communal hate and bigotry.”

He urged the “entire Hindu community to peacefully yet resolutely oppose the bigotry” being spread through the distortion of facts, the misleading of the public, and the creation of a hateful distraction for unknown reasons. Vaidya stated, “As we celebrate what we consider a vital aspect of our faith through the celebration of this landmark, we unequivocally reject violence and hate in any form, including any damage to any religion’s place of worship. We stand for peaceful coexistence and encourage everyone to embrace this value.”

The Ram Mandir float has been highlighted as the parade’s centrepiece. FIA stated that the inclusion of the grand replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, measuring 18 feet long, 9 feet wide, and 8 feet tall, “promises to be a powerful symbol of cultural significance and a testament to a historic moment for the global Indian community.” Representatives from the Vishva Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), and Siddhivinayak Temple together unveiled the small replica of the Ram Mandir float at an event at the Indian Consulate in July.

Prime mnister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January this year.

Vaidya stated that efforts are being made to dissuade the Mayor’s and Governor’s offices from attending or supporting the celebration, and “harmful rhetoric” is being spread on social media platforms. He asked, “Would such name-calling be tolerated if directed at any other community’s place of worship? The answer is unequivocally no.”

Vaidya called on the community and diaspora to cherish the opportunities provided by the US, including the freedom to peacefully express oneself, practice one’s religion, and uphold the value of mutual respect. He said, “We invite you to join us in a celebration that fosters peaceful harmony and coexistence among diverse cultures, religions, genders, and more. Let us embody the values championed by Dr Martin Luther King Jr and be recognised by the content of our character, not by the colour of our skin or the faith we follow.”

India’s rich cultural heritage, traditions, and accomplishments are highlighted at the annual parade as Madison Avenue is adorned with the colours of the Indian tricolour, and Indian patriotic and popular songs fill the air in a celebratory atmosphere.

The Indian American Muslim Council has stated that the proposed float for the parade is a “brazen attempt” to glorify the demolition of the Babri Mosque and “is not a cultural or religious display but a vile celebration of anti-Muslim hate and bigotry.”