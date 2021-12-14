Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 475,636
Total Cases 34,697,860
Today's Fatalities 202
Today's Cases 7,350
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 475,636
Total Cases 34,697,860
Today's Fatalities 202
Today's Cases 7,350

News

Rajapaksa prorogues Sri Lanka parliament, leaves for Singapore

Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa (John Angelillo/Pool via REUTERS)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SRI LANKA’S president Gotabaya Rajapaksa prorogued parliament for one week and left for Singapore on an unscheduled visit on Monday (13).

There was no immediate comment from the government on Rajapaksa’s decision to suspend proceedings for a week.

Parliament, which ended its sessions last Friday (10), was originally set to convene on January 11. It will now convene on January 18.

Rajapaksa, through an extraordinary gazette notification dated last Sunday (12), suspended the assembly.

Hours after proroguing parliament, Gotabaya, 72, left for Singapore on an unscheduled visit. Officials said he was there on a private visit, believed to be for health reasons.

Two key issues billed for discussions during Monday’s (13) cabinet meeting would not be taken up, energy minister Udaya Gammanpila told reporters.

The weekly cabinet meeting was to discuss the possibility of Sri Lanka going for a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in view of the severe foreign currency crisis.

Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves have slipped to the lower level to suffice only a month’s imports.

The cabinet was also scheduled to discuss a controversial power deal with a US power company, with government allies expressing their opposition to the proposal.

The president’s action means all standing committees in parliament would have to be reconstituted and reconvened.

Two oversight committees on public enterprises and public accounts have been pointing to many irregularities in running state institutions.

The assembly session dates and timings are set by political party leaders represented in Parliament in concurrence with the speaker of the house.

However, the president has the power to prorogue parliament under Article 70 of the Constitution.

During the prorogation, the speaker continues to function, and the members retain their membership even though they do not attend meetings of parliament, according to the Colombo Gazette newspaper.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Once charged with killings, ex-Sri Lanka navy chief made provincial governor
SRI LANKA
US sanctions two Sri Lankan military officers
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka puts ‘world’s largest’ natural corundum on show
UK
Uganda appoints Nimisha Madhvani as high commissioner to the UK
UK
Leicester surgeon uses wartime technique to save man’s injured hand
UK
Eton scholar Jasamrit Rahala targets more TV success
UK
Ethnic minority lawyers ‘less likely to become judges’
News
Two dead as militants ambush Indian police bus in Kashmir
UK
CTP and security services foil seven attack plots since March 2020
News
North Shropshire: Johnson faces tricky vote in party heartland
UK
Johnson says UK, India are ‘natural partners’
UK
Two doses of Covid vaccines induce lower antibodies against Omicron, study says
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Anya Chalotra opens up on filming The Witcher 2 in…
TV star Ankita Lokhande marries boyfriend Vicky Jain
Karan Johar on 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Salman Khan praises Sushmita Sen for her new series Aarya…
After Kareena contracts Covid-10, Mumbai civic body to test all…
Once charged with killings, ex-Sri Lanka navy chief made provincial…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE