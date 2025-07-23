Skip to content
 
Indian man hospitalised after brutal racist attack in Dublin

The victim was severely assaulted by a group of young men in what local reports have described as "mindless, racist violence."

Indian man in his forties was injured in the attack in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo: X/@AkhileshIFS)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJul 23, 2025
AN INDIAN man in his forties was hospitalised following a violent and apparently racist attack in a suburb of Dublin, Ireland, prompting strong condemnation from both the Indian community and diplomats.

According to official statements, the incident occurred last Saturday (19) on Parkhill Road in Tallaght. The victim, who had arrived in Ireland only a few weeks prior, was severely assaulted by a group of young men in what local reports have described as "mindless, racist violence."

The Gardaí - Irish police - responded to the scene, and the man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with multiple injuries to his head, face, arms and legs. Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers not only beat the victim but also slammed his head against a lamppost and stripped him of his shoes, trousers, underwear, phone and money, leaving him bleeding on the roadside until local residents intervened.

Initial rumours circulated online, falsely accusing the victim of inappropriate behaviour near children; however, the Gardaí have dismissed these claims and are treating the incident as a potential hate crime. Authorities have confirmed that the accusations were baseless and amplified by far-right, anti-immigrant online accounts

The Indian ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, publicly expressed shock at both the brutal nature of the assault and the perceived insensitivity in some Irish media coverage.

On social media, he questioned: "How can an 'ALLEGED' assault cause such horrible injury and bleeding? Aghast at the insensitivity and obfuscation of RTE [Ireland’s national media outlet]… Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice." He also thanked the Gardaí and members of the Irish public for their support.

Local political figures have called for an increased Garda presence in Tallaght, citing recurring minor incidents in the area and stressing the important contributions made by Indian nationals living and working in Ireland. Fine Gael councillor Baby Pereppadan noted the victim remains in shock and has declined visitors, underscoring the trauma inflicted by the attack

Reacting to the assault, community groups have organised a Stand Against Racism protest for Friday (25) at the Treepark Road roundabout in Kilnamanagh, Tallaght. The demonstration, planned by United Against Racism and Dublin South West Together, is intended as a show of solidarity with migrants and a repudiation of far-right efforts to fuel racial hostility.

These groups stressed, "The people being attacked are our neighbours; their children are the children of our neighbours. … Who lives here belongs here! Let this be a turning point against racist attacks in our community, Tallaght!”

The investigation by Gardaí is ongoing, and no arrests have yet been reported. The incident has intensified calls within both Irish and Indian communities for action against racially motivated violence and for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

(PTI)

dublinhate crimeindian attacked in irelandracist attackuk racismracist attack dublin

