Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Reeves may owe £41,000 over unlicensed Dulwich rental

The council said landlords have 21 days to apply once notified, with enforcement action reserved for those who fail to comply or whose properties are unsafe.

Rachel Reeves

Reeves let her four-bedroom house for £3,200 a month from September last year after moving to 11 Downing Street.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 31, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves could be liable to repay over £41,000 in rent after admitting she failed to obtain a required housing licence for her Dulwich property in south London.

Reeves let her four-bedroom house for £3,200 a month from September last year after moving to 11 Downing Street.

Southwark Council requires landlords in certain wards to hold a “selective” licence, The Times reported.

The council said landlords have 21 days to apply once notified, with enforcement action reserved for those who fail to comply or whose properties are unsafe.

Under the Renters’ Rights Act, which Parliament passed this week, tenants or the council could apply for a rent repayment order covering up to two years of rent. This means Reeves could face repaying all 13 months of rent, totalling £41,600, The Times reported.

Steve Reed, the housing secretary, said at a parliamentary event that Reeves was not a “rogue” landlord and “as soon as she realised, she set about putting things right.”

Solicitor Giles Peaker told The Times that ignorance of licensing rules is not accepted as a reasonable excuse at tribunal.

Estate agency Harvey & Wheeler, which managed the property, apologised for not applying for the licence despite offering to do so. It said the omission occurred after a property manager’s resignation before the new tenancy began.

Land Registry documents show Reeves and her husband bought the property in 2012 for about £600,000 with an HSBC mortgage. The bank allows letting with consent for up to 27 months.

dulwichhousing licencerachel reevesrenters’ rights actsouthwark council

Related News

Lisa Nandy launches UK Town of Culture competition
News

Lisa Nandy launches UK Town of Culture competition

Indian Oil secures Russian crude from non-sanctioned sources
News

Indian Oil secures Russian crude from non-sanctioned sources

Badenoch legally settled migrants
News

Badenoch rules out deporting legally settled migrants

More For You

Zarah Sultana

Three officials recently quit the board of MoU Operations Ltd, which oversees the party’s finances and membership, leaving Sultana as sole director.

Getty Images

Sultana says left-wing party will seek power, not protest

ZARAH SULTANA has said her new political party, founded with Jeremy Corbyn, aims to “run government” and not just protest against it.

The Coventry South MP left Labour in July to form a new left-wing group, currently operating under the temporary name Your Party. She described it as a “40-year project” and said its goal was to win power and “change people’s lives for the better.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us