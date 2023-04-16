Website Logo
  • Sunday, April 16, 2023
Punjab police arrest Amritpal accomplice Joga Singh

He is said to have provided shelter to Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh in Pilibhit and arranged vehicles for them

The police had conducted a major crackdown against Amritpal and his “Waris Punjab De” group last month, but he escaped in Jalandhar district on March 18 – Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A key aide of radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police for allegedly providing shelter and other assistance to the absconding Khalistan sympathizer in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav, Joga Singh, a resident of Ludhiana and the in-charge of a “dera” (type of socio-religious organization) in Pilibhit, was arrested from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib after he crossed over to Punjab from Haryana.

Bhargav added that a joint operation of the Amritsar Police (Rural) and the Hoshiarpur Police led to the arrest.

Joga Singh is said to have provided shelter to Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh in Pilibhit and arranged vehicles for them.

The officer stated that the accused will be interrogated and the police will act based on the leads provided by him. He confirmed that Amritpal and Papalpreet travelled to Phagwara from Pilibhit in a vehicle.

The officer added that on March 28, there were four people present in Hoshiarpur, including Amritpal, Papalpreet, Joga, and Gursant, and except for Amritpal, the others have been arrested.

Amritpal and Papalpreet had fled Punjab on March 18 following a police crackdown, but they returned on March 28.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Satinder Singh said that it was Joga Singh who brought Amritpal to Punjab again.

Joga Singh has not been charged under the National Security Act (NSA), according to the officer. However, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was lodged against him on March 28.

The police had conducted a major crackdown against Amritpal and his “Waris Punjab De” group last month, but he escaped in Jalandhar district on March 18 by switching vehicles and changing appearances.

Several criminal cases, including charges of spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attacking police personnel, and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants, have been registered against Amritpal and his associates.

With inputs from PTI

Eastern Eye

