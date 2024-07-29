  • Monday, July 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Protest coordinators taken into custody amidst nationwide unrest in Bangladesh

Prime minister Hasina blames conspiracy for unrest which has claimed over 200 lives so far

Sheikh Hasina addresses the media at a vandalized metro station in Mirpur (Photo: Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Office/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

The Bangladesh police have taken three protest coordinators into safe custody, claiming it was for their “safety,” following days of deadly nationwide violence demanding reforms in the quota system for government jobs. The protests, which resulted in over 200 fatalities, have been labelled by prime minister Sheikh Hasina as part of a grave conspiracy to weaken the nation.

Media reports indicate that Nahid Islam, the spokesman for Students Against Discrimination, along with two senior leaders, were forcibly removed from a hospital by plainclothes detectives on Friday (26). On Saturday (27), home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal stated the detentions were to ensure their safety and facilitate interrogations to identify those threatening them.

Prime minister Hasina reiterated her claim that the recent violence was part of a conspiracy to undermine Bangladesh’s economy. During a visit to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, she questioned who would take responsibility for the casualties and destruction. Authorities imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed army troops to quell the protests after the paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) failed to control the violence, which claimed over 200 lives according to media reports.

Home minister Kamal emphasised that the authorities would decide on further actions after the interrogations. Detective Branch chief Harun Or Rashid added that the families of the detained leaders were concerned for their safety, prompting police to take them into custody.

The protests initially started in universities and colleges demanding a revision of the quota system, which reserved 56 per cent of civil service and second-class government jobs for descendants of 1971 Liberation War freedom fighters, women, backward districts, ethnic minority groups, and handicapped people. The violence resulted in significant damage to government offices and installations, including Bangladesh Television (BTV).

The Supreme Court’s Appellate Division ordered a massive reform, reducing reserved posts to seven per cent, with the government issuing a Gazette notification to reflect this change. Despite the cessation of violence, analysts believe the discontent against the ruling Awami League and law enforcement agencies remains strong.

Prime minister Hasina’s Awami League attributed the violence to former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and fundamentalist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami. The Daily Star noted that what began as peaceful student protests escalated into widespread violence with hundreds killed and thousands injured. (PTI)

Related Stories
News

Crackdown after three students die in Delhi coaching centre flooding
News

Kemi Badenoch joins Conservative leadership race
News

Pakistan launches probe into ‘malicious social media campaigns’
News

Rajasthan and Arunachal join other BJP states in prioritising ex-Agniveers for uniformed services
News

Modi likely to visit Ukraine in August: Report
UK

British Sikh MP Jeevun Sandher vows to strengthen UK-India ties
INDIA

Fifth Indian killed in Ukraine war
News

Reeves to accuse Tories of ‘cover-up’ over ‘broken economy’
News

Priti Patel enters Tory leadership race
News

Parents pay tribute to children who died in east London fire
News

Kamala Harris officially enters 2024 US presidential race
News

Paris Olympics: Five memorable moments from opening ceremony
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
JJ Valaya Modern elegance meets history in JJ Valaya’s ‘Muraqqa’ collection
Delhi coaching centre Crackdown after three students die in Delhi coaching centre flooding
Karan Johar Karan Johar thanks fans on first anniversary of ‘Rocky Aur…
Ranbir Kapoor praises Modi Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor praises prime minister Narendra Modi’s charm
Amitabh Bachchan Google lists Amitabh Bachchan statue in New Jersey as tourist…
Kemi Badenoch Kemi Badenoch joins Conservative leadership race
Sponsored Feature
‘Education always has value… it opens up your mind’